Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday arrested a man suspected in the July 14 aggravated robbery of a Canyon Lake pizza establishment.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO communications coordinator, said investigators arrived at a residence in the 1100 block of Cypress Drive in Canyon Lake around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“They went there to make contact with a possible robbery suspect from a few weeks back,” she said, referring to the holdup of Wicked Good Pizza in Canyon Lake, where video cameras recorded a man with a black handgun who later fled on a green bicycle.
“When they arrived they made contact with a Benjamin James Zickefoose, who was wearing the clothes that matched those in the surveillance video and was also in possession of a green bicycle.”
CCSO posted photos from the robbery on its Facebook page that displayed a white male with blonde hair in his late 20s or early 30s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall. His face was partially hidden by an orange bandana, and he donned a black cap, sunglasses, a cutoff purple T-shirt, blue jean pants and white shoes.
Smith said Zickefoose had active traffic warrants and was taken into custody and on a warrant for the aggravated robbery. She said a search of the residence also turned up a black handgun, an undisclosed amount of cash and other pieces of clothing believed used in the robbery.
Zickefoose, 34, of Canyon Lake, was arrested and taken to Comal County Jail, where his personal recognizance bonds were revoked for the traffic tickets. He was later charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He remained jailed on that charge Tuesday afternoon and was under $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.