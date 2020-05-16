Another phase of San Antonio Street infrastructure improvements will begin Monday, as New Braunfels Utilities will resume upgrading water and wastewater lines along the venue between Krueger Avenue and Spur Street.
NBU began replacing underground lines on the venue in 2018, beginning near Main Plaza and working west to Academy Avenue and then Walnut Avenue, where the first major phase was completed last fall.
The second major phase begins on the other end of San Antonio Street, starting with upgrades between Krueger and West End avenues that will close the street for approximately three to five months, with traffic detoured via Katy Street.
The city will continue its complete rehabilitation of the roadway after NBU completes the first section, then do the same after the utility completes installations between West End and Hidalgo avenues, and then between Hidalgo Avenue and Spur Street.
The third major phase will install water and sewer lines and rehabilitate West San Antonio between Walnut and Hidalgo. The entire project is expected to last approximately a year and a half.
Construction will usually occur weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Road closures will sometimes be necessary to maneuver equipment, materials and crews. Area residents should expect traffic delays during the construction process; flaggers will direct traffic in affected areas.
For more, call the NBU water systems engineering department at 830-608-8991. City road improvements, totaling $2.4 million, is funded by the 2013 and 2019 bond. For more this and other projects, visit the Capital Programs link at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
