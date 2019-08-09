Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said construction on the $2.3 million courthouse annex holding facility will begin on Aug. 15.
“Sometime today we will issue a notice to proceed on that project, and the contractors have said they plan to begin work next Thursday at 6 a.m.,” Krause said during Commissioners Court proceedings on Thursday. “They will begin by placing barricades and blocking off areas of the parking garage, which at last estimate will lose around 35 spaces over the next eight months.”
SpawGlass Construction Inc., managing renovations of the county’s downtown Landa and Courthouse Annex buildings, is constructing the connecting inmate holding facility on the third floor of the county’s parking garage.
When finished next spring, it will accommodate defendants for daytime court proceedings in both buildings. In the meantime, county garage parking slots will be at a premium, Krause said.
“It’s going to be a little painful because everybody knows it’s difficult to find other parking spaces in the downtown area,” Krause said. “But after talking with some of the affected offices, we feel like we’ve worked out a pretty good plan to minimize that pain as much as we can.”
Krause and County Engineer Tom Hornseth said some county vehicles occupying slots will be moved before construction, with other parking relocated to other slots during the period.
“As they complete phases of the project, some of those spaces will be restored, but many of them we’ll lose permanently,” Hornseth said. However, he expects 16 parking spaces will open up below the Landa Building after its renovations are finished in April.
“The bottom line is that we’ll have a net loss of one parking space,” Hornseth said.
Commissioners had a relatively short meeting on Thursday, approving:
•Amended plats that combined lots in portions of the Cordova Bend at Canyon Lake, Vistas at Mountain Springs Ranch, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Lake of the Hills Estates subdivisions.
•Plans to apply $2,400 in county justice court funds to purchase three supplemental cameras and accessories for the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace’s office.
•Acceptance of reassigned healthcare provider agreements for the county’s indigent healthcare program. After the main provider announced it would terminate its services beginning Sept. 1, two others were assigned as replacements under the program, administered through the South Texas Health Alliance.
•Reappointments of Larry Hull and Larry Sunn to serve on the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District for terms ending July 31, 2023.
For video and the agenda from Thursday’s meeting, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
