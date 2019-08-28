Sometimes the hardest part of a big project is starting — but not for the New Braunfels Area Complete Count Committee.
During a workshop Friday, the newly formed committee decided everything from its official name to which areas most will need addressing during the 2020 Census.
Combing through a list of more than 50 reasons why a complete count for the upcoming Census is important, the committee’s members doled out ideas for what needs to be completed before the Census is taken.
“We had to decide such things such as what is the area of the city and county we’ll cover, the name of our group — and once we have that stuff all put together then we can start to put official plans together,” said Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce CEO and president and chair of the NBACCC.
Data from the Census Bureau shared with the committee during the meeting showed areas that were likely undercounted last Census, Meek said.
“It seems the southwest portion of the city and far northeast portion of the city are large geographic areas that were lower in response rate than other areas,” Meek said. “We want to be robust as possible, as targeted as possible since some areas didn’t have as large of a response in 2010.”
Another area in Comal that showed it was likely undercounted last Census was Canyon Lake, Meek said. However, Canyon Lake has formed its own complete count committee, which is a great step, Meek said.
“So that really was good,” Meek said. “We reached out to Spring Branch-Bulverde’s chamber and are looking to see if they’re also forming one.”
Each area and demographic of the city responds to different types of media, Meek said.
“It’s not a shotgun approach we need to take, it’s a rifle approach targeting specific areas, specific groups,” Meek said. “We’ll have the generic methods of alerting folks, such as in the newspaper, but to get everyone onboard — it’s almost an ‘in the trenches,’ approach, sometimes it takes needing to talk to somebody one on one.”
Meek said the committee decided to call itself the New Braunfels Area Complete Count Committee because the city is within two counties and is not just a part of Comal County.
“Parts of the city are in Guadalupe County as well,” Meek said. “When looking at organizations like the city, the chamber, New Braunfels Utilities, the senior center, the Herald-Zeitung — we’re not on an artificial boundary.”
The committee will draw up a budget, consider which organizations should target which areas, and start fundraising within the next couple of months, Meek said.
“We have between now to the end of the year to have everything in place for the campaign,” Meek said.
It’s very important the county and city gets a complete count, Meek reiterated.
“It comes down to data and funding,” Meek said. “We want to have the most accurate data about who is here — not just names, a demographic and a total count. That will translate into not just federal representation but money for school districts, for our area. We want to maximize those dollars.”
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov/en.
