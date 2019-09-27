Three people suspected of brandishing a gun while entering the wrong residence last March were among August indictments handed up by a Comal County grand jury.
Christopher Jacob Sanchez, Jonathan Maximus Hernandez and Robyn Renee Delany were each indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft on the list of indictments released last week by Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
New Braunfels Police Department officers called to the Luxe at Creekside apartment complex in the 600 block of Creekside Way around 10:30 p.m. on March 31 said three people, one with a gun, were looking for another man who had fled into a nearby apartment.
While brandishing a handgun, the trio mistakenly entered an uninvolved party’s apartment, police said. After the owner confronted them they fled into the parking lot, where one of the three accidently shot himself while entering a vehicle, police said. Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak reported the man was treated and released.
NBPD investigators eventually arrested three suspects — Delany, 19, on April 10; Hernandez, 18, on April 16, and Sanchez, 19, on April 22. Delany, of New Braunfels, was released from Comal County Jail on $15,000 bond; Sanchez, of Seguin, from Guadalupe County Jail on $20,000 bond; and Hernandez, also of Seguin, from the Comal lockup on $20,000 bond.
All three are charged with “intentionally or knowingly entering a habitation without the effective consent of the owner thereof and attempted to commit or committed the felony offense of robbery.”
Also in the list of August indictments is Simon Mitchell Stanley, charged with aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of a habitation, and family violence assault involving impeding breath or circulation — all stemming from a March 23 incident.
Because of a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Stanley, 27 of Spring Branch, faces an enhancement on the kidnapping charge, which if convicted could carry up to life in prison.
Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments handed up on Aug. 14:
Christopher Jacob Sanchez — Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony Jonathan Maximus Hernandez — Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony Robyn Renee Delany – Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony
Jacob Damien Olabarrieta — Online solicitation of a minor
Jose Noel Quijano, Jr. — Sexual assault; family violence assault-impeding breath or circulation
Simon Mitchell Stanley — Aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; burglary of a habitation; family violence assault-impeding breath or circulation
Daniel Robert McKenzie III — Continuous violation of a protective order; violation of protective order by assault
Tristyn Zayne Barton – Family violence assault-impeding breath or circulation
Milton Neckar, Jr. — Family violence assault with a prior conviction
Chelsea Marie Williams-Wallace — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
James Arden Gill — Injury to an elderly individual
Amshur Odysses Dunn — Injury to a child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.