Kids have returned to the classrooms, stores are putting out their fall-themed displays, and Friday night football is back. For all practical purposes — and despite some lingering triple-digit temperatures — summer is over.
Meanwhile at Tye Preston Memorial Library, the staff has been busy lining up speakers for their popular Lunch-N-Learn programs that returns this month after being on hiatus for the summer, as well as scheduling concerts and live performances for the fall.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the community is in for a treat when actor and impersonator Duffy Hudson returns for not one but two of his magical one-man performances. Hudson will appear as Dr. Suess at 10 a.m. and then be back on stage as Albert Einstein at 6 p.m.
“Hudson first appeared at the Tye Preston Memorial Library in 2012 as Albert Einstein,” said Roxanna Deane, Library Director. “Since then we have been treated to encounters with Harry Houdini, George Burns, Edgar Allen Poe and Audie Murphy. He has brought us to tears, made us laugh, and brought us to our feet in a standing ovation.”
Deane is thrilled to see him return at Einstein but is also looking forward to his performance as Dr. Seuss.
“You may think of Dr. Seuss through his silly rhymes and stories,” Deane said. “But, as his biographer wrote, ‘He introduced generations to the wonders of reading while teaching young people about empathy and how to treat others well.’”
Performances like this are made possible by the Friends of TPML and the Texas Commission on the Arts.
TPML’s Lunch-N-Learn on Wednesday, Sept. 11, will be the first in a four-part monthly series about water science of the area presented by Amy Clark, an environmental geologist with a specialization in water issues. The audience will learn about area aquifers and how they are formed, how surface and ground water work together, and more.
A San Antonio native with BS and MS degrees in Geology from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Clark is licensed with the Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists. She has worked for the U.S. Geological Survey in San Antonio for 11 years and has taught at the college and university level for more than a decade.
On Sept. 18, the Lunch-N-Learn topic will be Medicinal Plants and Herbs presented by Dr. Gene Carnicom, a social worker and medical anthropologist, and Dr. Clare Helminiak, a physician who worked in Washington D.C. for five years at the Department of Health and Human Services and two years at the White House. For more than 25 years, both Carnicom and Helminiak provided healthcare in the Indian Health Service for Native Americans and Alaska Natives. They are also members of the Comal Master Gardeners and co-chair the Butterfly Garden at the Mammen Family Public Library in Bulverde.
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, the community will again be treated to a free concert, this time featuring Will Dupuy and the Wilderness.
Brenda Coulter, Adult Services Coordinator, booked the band after finding it on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster and is looking forward to having them in concert at TPML.
“Just reading the description of their music made me want to hear them,” Coulter said, adding that “bluegrass, country, and funk” are used to describe the band’s music style.
“There’s something for all types of music lovers,” Coulter said.
For more information, visit www.tpml.org. Call (830) 964-3744 or visit the library, at 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
