The city of New Braunfels has opened applications for its annual City University program, which allows citizens first-hand opportunities to experience workings of their city government.
Program meetings are held over selected Thursday evenings beginning Jan. 9, 2020. Sessions will cover curriculum designed to encourage public involvement and increase citizen participation in city committees, boards and commissions.
“City University is an interactive learning experience designed to promote transparency,” said Nokihomis Willis, the city’s human resources director. “The hands-on experiences, case studies, site tours, group discussions, and demonstrations provide a unique understanding of municipal operations.
“Our hope is that, through participation in City University, citizens are encouraged to participate more fully in local government.”
The free program will review various services offered through several city departments over 11 sessions, concluding with a graduation dinner. City University graduates have gone on to serve the city in several capacities, including as city council members.
Applicants must be either city residents or reside within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and at least 17 years of age. Space in the program is limited. Applications for the 2020 session will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.
Applications are available at www.nbtexas.org/cityuniversity. Paper applications can are also available between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 550 Landa Street or by contacting Adam Kinyicky at 830-221-4392 or emailing akinyicky@nbtexas. Previously submitted paper applications for the 2020 session are still being considered and will not need to be re-submitted.
