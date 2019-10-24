The Comal County Young Republicans club is proud to announce their official formation, joining ranks with the highly successful Texas Young Republicans, a statewide organization. New Braunfels resident Aaron Drotts is the club’s first president.
“We are very excited to start the Young Republican club in Comal County,” Drotts said. “There are so many young conservatives in our county that want to help keep Texas red, and fight for our shared conservative values. Now we have a platform and a group that can stand side by side with the Comal County Republican Party, and all of the clubs in this area and work together for the people of Texas.”
To date, the Comal County Young Republicans club has 15 members who held their first official meeting on Sept. 7 at the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters. The club will host its next meeting on Nov. 4 at the Comal County Republican Party Headquarters.
For more information, or to join the club, contact Aaron Drotts at aarondrotts@gmail.com.
