Kevin Carroll, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, has never been one to toot his own horn, so to speak, when it comes to helping others in need.
For the first time, Carroll publicized CBA’s seventh annual Service Day, which on Saturday gifted 50 area residents with free automobile repairs and equipment at his shop at 1760 State Highway 46 West in New Braunfels.
“This is an event that we do the second Saturday of October each year, and our goal is to help those in those in need,” he said. “We don’t want to be looked as just another automotive repair shop, but one who cares about our neighbors. One of our founding principles is to ‘love our neighbors as ourselves’ and be a light in the automotive industry and our community.”
Carroll said vehicles are a huge part of people’s lives in getting them to work, the doctor, the grocery store and more.
“Without reliable transportation how can they get there?” he asked.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., CBA technicians serviced vehicles owned by residents, referred by area non-profits and churches, in need of assistance. Carroll said all received oil changes, others received water pumps and belt replacements, and dozens received critical safety repairs.
“There were old and new cars that came in,” he said. “You kind of wonder about (free service) for newer ones, but you never know what people are going through. A few years ago a lady came in with a new (Cadillac) Escalade. While speaking with her she started crying — telling me her husband had just passed away and he had always taken care of (car) repairs.
“People like those are as worthy of being helped as somebody who’s broke.”
Chick-fil-A and H-E-B in the nearby Westpointe Village Shopping Center donated food and drinks for employees, volunteers and guests.
“One of the volunteers was my 85-year-old dad from Dallas who loves to work this event as our official people greeter and conversationalist,” Carroll said of his father, Bill. “One supplier donated oil filters to us, a couple made monetary donations, and the rest we took care of ourselves.”
Carroll estimates the donated repairs and equipment totaled about $9,000 on Saturday, a little down from the usual $12,000 to $15,000 in recent years because not as many folks showed up as expected.
Many referrals came in from Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels and Steps For Life, with others referred by Comal County Senior Center, CRRC of Canyon Lake and Legacy Church in New Braunfels.
Chris Hatcher, Legacy executive pastor, had to be talked into accepting much-needed brakes and new water pump for his 2014 Nissan Ultima.
“Those were fairly expensive and a huge blessing,” Hatcher said. “Kevin reached out to me to pass the word to those in our church with automotive issues. . . I never thought to put myself on that list before Kevin insisted I do it. It was a massive blessing, not just for members of our congregation but for me as well.”
Hatcher called Carroll “a super-humble” guy who didn’t want to publicize the event because it might’ve looked like a marketing opportunity.
“My response to him was ‘why not’ — it’s not a ploy if you’re doing it out of the goodness of your heart and taking a day out of the year to bless families,” Hatcher said. “People need to know the businesses out there that have a heart to help other people.”
Ninety percent of CBA’s 205 national sites participate in the company’s National Service Days. Carroll’s location, established in April 2012, has always participated but is only now going public.
“Meeting the vehicular needs of people in our community who may be in a difficult financial situation is what our service day is about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.