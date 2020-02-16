Rusty Brockman says he’s become somewhat familiar with parliamentary procedure.
“While on the many boards I’ve sat on for the last 20 years, I’ve learned quite a bit already,” he said. “I’m not going to say I’m perfect at it, but I have been watching what’s been going on at City Council meetings.”
Brockman will get to know Roberts’ Rules of Order over the next three years, as in a few months he’ll take the oath to become New Braunfels’ next mayor. The candidate filing period closed at 5 p.m. Friday, leaving Brockman and council hopefuls Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6), unopposed in the May 2 city elections.
The deadline passed leaving elections for two trustees seats each in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts with one contested race – newcomer Nancy York against NBISD District 2 Trustee Michael Calta. City voters will decide 18 proposed amendments for the city charter, and Comal ISD residents will vote on a $397.7 million bond measure.
NBISD District 4 Trustee Matthew Sargent didn’t draw an opponent – as he did in 2017 – and is guaranteed a second three-year term. The same goes for Jason York, Comal ISD board president and District 3 incumbent, who’ll welcome board newcomer Russ Garner, unopposed to succeed Denise Kern in representing CISD’s District 4.
In the next few weeks, city and school district officials will likely move to cancel elections for unopposed board and council seats.
New Braunfels’ last uncontested election for mayor and two council seats was in 2017, when Mayor Barron Casteel and Council Members Wayne Peters (District 5) and Leah Garcia (District 6) sought reelection after each won the last contested elections for all three in 2014.
Unopposed newcomers will succeed them in May, led by Brockman, whose most recent notable position was as Guadalupe Blanco River Authority board member.
Brockman, who turns 70 next week, had an almost unlimited campaign war chest. According to his financial report, filed Jan. 10 and covering Aug. 15-Dec. 31, 2019, Brockman raised $20,776 that included $15,720 in monetary donations. His expenses totaled $10,600, with more than one-quarter spent on his Sept.5 announcement celebration at Krause’s Biergarten and Café.
“I’m going to continue working on Monday – like I have since September – to meet with the people and talk about the issues,” he said last week. “Our community has grown exponentially and I want everybody to know who I am, what I’m about and what I intend to do.
“I want to tell them that I’m part of this community and that we’re all working together.”
Brockman said he’s received a primer on presiding over council meetings from Casteel.
“He’s a great teacher and I’ve been learning from his example,” Brockman said.
Two filed for NBISD trustee last week. Sargent, a 43-year-old electrical engineer, was unopposed for the second consecutive time in representing District 4.
“I’m seeking re-election because I have enjoyed my time on the board,” he said. “I really enjoy working with the other board members and the administration to come up with ideas and solutions to issues facing the district.”
Filing in District 2 is Nancy York, 64, who retired in 2019 after a career as a math teacher – most recently at Austin Akins High School.
“It has been a personal goal of mine for many years to serve my community through a position on the local school board,” she said. “I feel that I can bring a unique perspective to the NBISD board, as I am fresh out of the classroom and truly understand the state accountability system and how it affects our students, parents, teachers, administrators, and entire school district.
“Education has been a part of my life for over 40 years, so running for school board is a natural progression. I believe the NBISD has many wonderful programs for the success of the individual student, with a vision for the growth of the district. I would like to be part of this journey forward, and know I can assist via ‘Leadership through the Lens of an Educator.’”
Pending cancellations, the city charter, NBISD District 2 and Comal ISD bond elections remain set for May 2. The last day to register to vote on May 2 is April 2; early voting begins April 20 and ends April 28.
