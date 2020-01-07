Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an New Braunfels man charged with continuously sexually assaulting a child nearly a decade ago.
Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, 68, is charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary and defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas spent Monday selecting jurors for the trial in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court.
Martinez-Rodriguez was arrested July 18, 2018 after a young girl told a parent, and later New Braunfels Police Department investigators, that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions when she was between the ages of 6 and 8 years old.
Martinez-Rodriguez was indicted on the charge on Nov. 7, 2018. His indictment accuses he “committed two or more acts” against the alleged defendant “on or about the 24th day of July 2010 through on or about the 24th day of July 2012.”
Martinez-Rodriguez, arrested by NBPD officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at his residence in the 1800 block of West Bridge Street in New Braunfels, has remained in Comal County Jail under $100,000 bond.
Attorneys said jury selection could take until Tuesday morning. Sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
