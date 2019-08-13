New Braunfels police said more than $10,000 in equipment was reportedly stolen from a construction trailer between Thursday night and Friday morning.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said a variety of power tools that included drills, saws and other items, were reported missing from a portable trailer in the 2600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 306 around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
“Electrical crews were in the location working on a water pump station for New Braunfels Utilities. The contractor doing the job for NBU reported the theft occurred between 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and when they arrived back early Friday morning,” Ferguson said.
Seventeen items totaling $10,815 were reported missing from the CONEX container, Ferguson said. Damage to the trailer was estimated at another $400, he added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NBPD at 830-221-4100, Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; or post tips at comalcrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
