City, county, state and federal offices will be closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday and will resume operations Thursday.
The city of New Braunfels will not collect residential and commercial waste, brush or recycled items on Wednesday. Collections will continue to shift by one day until normal pickups resume on Monday, Jan. 6.
City hall, parks and recreation offices, South Castell Avenue municipal building, Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, Landa Park Recreation Center and Fischer Park Nature Center will all be closed Wednesday.
The main library branch and Westside Community Center will close at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and closed entirely on Wednesday. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All Comal County offices, the Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional drop-off locations will also all be closed Wednesday. Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch county park facilities be throughout the holiday period.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed Wednesday, though most grocery stores and retail outlets will remain open. New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung offices will be open Tuesday and closed New Year’s Day.
New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed Wednesday. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling the 24/7 NBU Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.