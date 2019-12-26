There were a lot of wild things that happened in New Braunfels in 2019 — but none were more literally wild than a pair of zebras running around the city with police officers in hot pursuit.
“We’ve heard they were raised on a ranch outside of the city and earlier today someone bought the zebras and put them on their property, thinking the Guadalupe was a natural barrier that would keep them in,” said David Ferguson, public information officer for NBPD after the August incident.
That proved not to be a “natural barrier,” as the zebras swam across the river and started their run across the city that captured national news attention.
A two-and-a-half hour zebra-chase ensued with the animal crossing numerous busy streets and intersections including Seguin Avenue, underneath I-35, Castell Avenue, Business I-35, Walnut Avenue, the I-35 frontage road and Loop 337.
Eventually one of the zebras was tranquilized and airlifted out and returned to its owner.
The second zebra didn’t go very far, staying close to the ranch and returning to its pen, before briefly escaping the next day.
It was a story that would end up with a tragic ending, with both of the animals later dying after they were returned to their owner.
It is unknown how the zebras died, although heat and stress were likely the causes, according to some reports.
“The owner had possession of the deceased animals. The first zebra was captured alive and died later,” city staff stated. “The second zebra returned to the owners property but was found dead the following day.”
Owning a zebra is perfectly legal in most states in the country, with many states not even requiring zebra owners to file paperwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.