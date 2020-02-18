South Central Texas has enjoyed a wetter and warmer winter through the first six weeks of 2020 — but only the latter’s on tap for the upcoming week.
A cold front arriving early Tuesday afternoon will drop higher-than-normal temperatures from the 70s into the 40s by evening. Forecasters said its lingering effects could lead to an inch or more of rain through Thursday evening.
“We can still get the occasional cold outbreaks, which last through March and even into April,” said Brett Williams, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “It’s too early and really hard to say whether it’s the last outbreak of winter.”
The front should push through New Braunfels just after noon on Tuesday, with morning drizzle giving way to showers as temperatures drop into the 50s before sundown.
Williams said high temperatures won’t get above 60 for the next three days, as rain chances increase from 40% Tuesday to 70% Wednesday and 90% Wednesday night into overnight Thursday.
“Most of the rain will come after the frontal passage,” he said. “There will be periods of rain but the highest chances will be about 80% from noon Wednesday into early Thursday.
The rain will end Thursday afternoon, but the clouds will linger even through the weekend.
“It’s going to be a pretty cloudy week — we probably won’t see it clear up until next Monday,” Williams said, referring to increasing chances of showers — 20% — beginning Saturday night and into Sunday, with highs respectively pegged at 59 and 68 degrees.
Williams said winter isn’t forecast to loosen its grip over the next couple of weeks.
