Not to be mistaken for Continental Automotive, Continental Structural Plastics, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn, Mich and its parent company, Teijin Group Company, is based in Tokyo, Josh Schneuker, Executive Director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, said.
“…Teijin Group Company, is a world leader in lightweight composite technologies, including glass and carbon fibers, thermoplastics, and thermosets,” the release read.
The company was granted $783,750 from the Texas Enterprise Fund for bringing the facility to the state.
“We could not be more pleased with the support we’ve received from the state of Texas as we move forward with our expansion efforts,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics. “From the governor’s office, to the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County, there has been a coordinated approach to helping us secure a location that will enable us to expand our geographic footprint to meet our future manufacturing needs.”
The governor joined Teijin and CSP executives in Tokyo, Japan for the announcement.
“I am proud to welcome Continental Structural Plastics to the Lone Star State, and look forward to the important role they will play in the Texas success story,” Abbott said in the announcement alongside CSP executive in Toyko. “Thanks to their investment, Texas will continue to lead the way in job creation, innovation and economic prosperity.”
Schneuker said the SEDC has worked on this project for nearly a year and is thrilled CSP selected to bring their new facility to Seguin.
“It’s really an exciting time for us. It is really adding to the diversity of our manufacturing base within the community,” he said. “Economic development is a team sport, and today’s announcement would not be possible if it were not for the collaboration between the SEDC, the City, the County and the State of Texas. Our hard work together over the past several months on this project helped secure this investment to Seguin and Guadalupe County. We are excited to have CSP as the newest member of the Seguin Business Community and we are confident that their Seguin operation will flourish for years to come.”
An official groundbreaking event is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
