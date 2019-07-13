A New Braunfels man recently convicted in the 2017 stabbing of a family member was sentenced to 99 years on charges related to the case.
On Monday, Gerald Wilson Thomas, 28, pled guilty to aggravated assault against a family member with a deadly weapon. A Comal County jury seated in 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer passed sentence on Wednesday.
Around 7:45 p.m. on April 5, 2017 New Braunfels Police Department officers responding to a neighbor’s 9-1-1 call arrived at the victim’s apartment and arrested Thomas, who they said cut a woman numerous times.
The woman, then 25 and also a New Braunfels resident, suffered multiple knife wounds that were non-life-threatening, police said, and she was transported to a local hospital and released the next day. Thomas was taken to Resolute Health Hospital for a minor knife injury and was treated before police took him to the Comal County Jail.
“Officers arrived and found that the victim had multiple stab wounds to her face, chest, arm, hands and legs,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said. “This offense occurred after our office obtained a protective order for the victim that required Thomas not go near the victim’s residence, workplace and prevented communication with her.”
At the time of the attack, Thomas was out on bond on charges of filing a false report with police and possession of a controlled substance. On July 7, 2017, a grand jury indicted him on the stabbing and other offenses that occurred in January 2017 – which included another drug possession charge, violating bond, two counts of assaulting a family member, aggravated kidnapping, and violating a protective order.
Thomas, locked up under $81,000 in bonds since his April 2017 arrest, was also charged with harassing a public servant at the jail on April 3, 2019.
“During the punishment phase, the jury learned that Thomas had an extensive criminal history of assaultive offensives from multiple states,” Tharp said. “While in the Comal County Jail, he also had numerous disciplinary issues, including threatening correctional officers.”
Tharp said Thomas must serve a minimum of 30 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration. While other charges were rolled into his guilty plea in the aggravated assault, he has two more family violence cases pending.
“We are grateful we have the opportunity to work with the many great law enforcement and first responders in this community,” Tharp said. “This case took collaboration from many departments, including Det. Penniman and NBPD patrol units who worked diligently on the investigation and first-responders from the New Braunfels Fire Department, who quickly treated the victim and her numerous injuries.
Tharp also credited victim’s services coordinators Lindsey Zabel and Natalie Arthur, who “provided emotional support to the brave victim and her family during the investigation and trial. And great teamwork by Assistant District Attorneys Kiera Kilday and Allison Buess who prosecuted the case and finally, the jurors who plainly stated with their verdict that our community will not put up with this type of behavior.
“All members of the community are reminded that if they find themselves in a dangerous relationship or are in need of assistance, please reach out to someone,” Tharp added. “The first step to surviving domestic violence is speaking up. Members of law enforcement, the justice system and community care and are here to help.”
(2) comments
Regardless of the crime I think if she didnt die and they were not life threatening he shouldn't have gotten life and if she allowed him to go in the apt when there was a restraining order she too should be charged and sent to jail since texas has zero tolerance for criminal acts
That's my little brother. I feel for him but he deserves to be in there after what he did.
