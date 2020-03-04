These area candidates ran unopposed to win party nominations on Tuesday:
COMAL COUNTY
REPUBLICAN
Chip Roy, District 21 U.S. House; Jeff Rose, Chief Justice, Third Court of Appeals; Kyle Biedermann, District 73 Texas House; Kevin Webb, Precinct 3 commissioner; Charles Stephens II, County Court at Law No. 2 justice; Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice; Mark Reynolds, sheriff; Deborah Linnartz Wigington, County Court at Law No. 3 justice; Mark Cheatum, Precinct 2 constable; Sue Piner, party chair.
DEMOCRATIC
Stephanie Phillips, District 73 Texas House; Lindsey Poisel, Precinct 1 commissioner; Colette Nies, Precinct 3 commissioner; Gloria Meehan, party chair.
GUADALUPE COUNTY
REPUBLICAN
Renee Yanta, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Frank Pomeroy, District 21 Texas Senate; John Kuempel, District 44 Texas House; Jessica Richard Crawford, 25th District Court justice; David Willborn, county attorney; Daryl John, tax assessor-collector; James Springer, Precinct 1 constable; Michael Skrobarcek, Precinct 3 constable; Harvey Faulkner, Precinct 4 constable; Karen Hale, party chair.
DEMOCRATIC
Vicente Gonzalez, District 15 U.S. House; Rebeca Martinez, Chief Justice, Fourth Court of Appeals; Judith Zaffirini, District 21 Texas Senate; Robert Bohmfalk, District 44 Texas House; Duane McCune, party chair.
