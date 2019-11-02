As the 2019 “Grosse Opa” and 2017 Wurstfest president, Dan Krueger might know a thing or two about New Braunfels’ biggest festival of the year.
Although he was born and raised in Thrall, a small town northeast of Austin, the “Big Granddaddy” of this year’s Wurstfest has been a visitor to the festival since the 1960s and 1970s, and got involved in the Wurstfest Association in the 1990s.
“I moved to New Braunfels in 1983,” Krueger recalls. “Of course (my wife and I) were used to coming down for Wurstfest. We had come to Schlitterbahn with our kids, we’d done all the other tourist stuff, and we thought, ‘Hey this would be a great place to raise kids.’”
Krueger said his earliest memory of Wurstfest is around age 10 or 11, when he came with his parents to listen to a famous musician.
“There was no babysitter for us, we just came,” Krueger said. “Then when I was a student at the University of Texas, we would come down. That was a big thing to come down to Wurstfest.”
The Spass Meister (fun master) remembers a time in college he almost got kicked off the grounds for participating in a Conga line, something he laughs about now.
“As they were playing, people would get in a line, people would go everywhere,” Krueger said with a smile. “Well one of the Wurstfest rules is you don’t stand on the tables, well everyone else was — I thought, ‘This is cool,’ so I go over — all the sudden somebody in a red vest grabs me — pulls me down and says, ‘Son, do you want to remain allowed on these grounds? Or do you want to get kicked out?’ I’m like, ‘No, yes sir — I won’t do it again.’ I often tell that. I wonder if that opa is still in the organization.”
Another fun memory Krueger said that comes to mind as a patron of the event is dancing with his butter container full of beer strapped to his belt.
“You didn’t want to take the chance leaving it on the table because you’re out dancing,” Krueger said chuckling. “So you’re dancing, guess what happened to all that beer? It’s sloshing, so it was Landa Lake in Wursthalle.”
Upon moving to New Braunfels, Krueger said he immediately thought it would be cool to help out with Wurstfest, but didn’t know how to get into the organization.
“I thought you had to be asked,” he said. “I was an outsider … I started volunteering, doing funnel cakes with Canyon music boosters, because our kids were in band.”
After five or six years volunteering, Krueger said he finally felt he knew the town and festival well enough to ask about joining the organization.
“I just said, ‘Hey how do you get in? This sounds pretty neat to get into,’ so then I applied in 1997. I was one of the fortunate ones who got in the first year,” Krueger said.
Krueger remembers starting out on the gates committee first, one of the nine committees an opa can work.
“I love gates so much, I couldn’t get off of gates. I just loved it, I love people,” Krueger said. “I stayed on gates so long I became a co-chair, then a chairman of the committee, and finally they said, ‘Dan go do something else,’” Krueger added with a laugh.
Krueger said he always encourages new guys now to try out multiple committees, and not to get suck on just one.
“I tell them, ‘You need to understand how the organization works. It’s not just gates, there’s so many things, aspects of Wurstfest,’” Krueger said.
Krueger started working on other committees for a while, recalling finally getting his red vest — being promoted from a green-vested “Klein Opa” or “small opa” to a full, red-vested opa.
“I was pumped getting that red vest, I tell you. Ask any green vest, that’s something they want really bad,” Krueger said. “I got a phone call, somebody was on the membership — I think they released the information, I hadn’t gotten to officially know but it was a friend of mine, and he said, ‘I can’t really tell you officially, but you’re going to get your red vest,’ and I went, ‘Yes!’ — It’s huge.”
After working on many committees, Krueger was asked if he had an interest in being on the board, and after serving on the board for a number of years was asked if he had interest in the executive team.
“That’s when you become a vice president for three years — you serve as festival chairman and festival chairman then assumes the role of president,” Krueger said.
Krueger served as the festival chairman in 2016, the final role before assuming presidency.
“Festival chairman works their tail off — they’re responsible for anything and everything that goes on,” Krueger said. “Granted, all the committee chairman have responsibilities but they seek advice from the festival chairman.”
As president, you are the face of Wurstfest, Krueger said.
“(The president) goes around and just says, ‘Hey thanks everybody, have a good time.’ It’s almost a Grosse Opa, if you will, but it’s a little bit of a different aspect,” Krueger said. “The president does a lot of speeches, does a lot of interviews, a lot of meet and greets — some of the special things … visit the schools, all that and above.”
Being named Grosse Opa is “the ultimate,” Krueger said.
“I view it as a reflection, you are the face of Wurstfest,” Krueger said. “This is the ultimate cloud nine … I don’t know how to say, it’s just such a — it’s the ultimate.”
Jim Hill, 2019 Wurstfest president, said he chose Krueger as Grosse Opa because Krueger is has always been fully engaged with Wurstfest.
“He goes out of his way to greet people and listen to people and talk to people,” Hill said. “I thought he was a natural person to share that gemütlichkeit and be the Spass Meister.”
As Grosse Opa, Krueger said he is most looking forward to passing out his pins, and spending time at the festival with his family.
“Having my grandkids — even my sons-in-law as my girls got married, bringing them to Wurstfest, seeing all them dress up, being part of it — that’s really neat,” Krueger said.
Wurstfest grounds open at 11 a.m. today and close at midnight. Wurstfest is a 10-day festival at 178 Landa Park Drive.
For more information regarding Wurstfest and ticket sales, visit wurstfest.com.
