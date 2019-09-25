Gently taping a photo of David Mairs next to a life-sized sketch of the renowned music conductor on the side of the Brauntex Theatre, Brent McCarthy takes a step back, picks up a paintbrush and studies his in-progress mural carefully.
For the past few weeks, McCarthy has been up before sunrise on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and outside the Brauntex Theatre working on downtown’s newest mural, which celebrates the history of the performing arts in New Braunfels.
McCarthy can only work until about 11 a.m. — at which point the scorching Texas sun breaks over the Brauntex’s walls and dries his paint too quickly to work anymore.
Already painted on the wall of the Brauntex closest to the railroad tracks are the original Seekatz building, the old Brauntex Movie Theatre and two ballet folklorico dancers. The mural stands out with vast colors of orange, yellow and red like a Texas sunset.
“My favorite part of painting a new mural would have to be the creativity I get to put into it,” McCarthy said, smiling. “I love the ideas, painting people — I’ve been doing portraits since I was 10.”
Above the canvas of wall is a small portion between the roof and the main mural where McCarthy has already painted a red curtain across the entire top of the work of art.
“That was tedious,” McCarthy said with a laugh. “I prefer to paint images of people, and places.”
McCarthy discovered his own passion for art when he was just 7 years old, living with his grandmother.
“Back then they used to be paper grocery bags, and she would bring those home and we kept a whole stack of them,” McCarthy recalls. “I used to grab those and draw all over them superheroes, Batman and Robin, all the classics.”
Originally from New Orleans, McCarthy has lived in New Braunfels for the past 20 years and has done five original murals across New Braunfels as well as restored two older murals.
“My wife’s family traces back to the second boat that arrived here,” McCarthy said. “We love New Braunfels, and I think its history is fascinating.”
With help from the Sophienburg, New Braunfels Public Library and locals who remember old school New Braunfels, McCarthy has put hours of research into what he wanted for this latest downtown mural.
“I’ve painted commissioned murals here in New Braunfels since about 2006,” McCarthy said.
The piece is the eighth mural to join the New Braunfels’ Historic Outdoor Art Museum and upon completion will be 15 feet high by 60 feet wide.
The Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre Association approved the mural about six years ago, but the Historic Outdoor Art Museum had other projects ahead of this mural, Brauntex Theatre Executive Director Cheryl Fisher formerly told the Herald-Zeitung.
The mural received approval from the New Braunfels Historic Landmark Commission earlier this year, and the painting will likely be done before March of 2020, a contribution to the celebration of New Braunfels’ 175th birthday.
Painting from the middle out, the mural will be “read” from left to right, starting with the original Saengerhalle on the far left and finishing with Gruene Hall on the far right.
“(Saengerhalle) will include Hermann Seele, and show some of the founders singing and dancing, since music was a huge part of life for the Germans,” McCarthy said. “Over here I’ll paint the old Crystal Chandelier Dance Hall where this band called Ace in the Hole used to play with a little county singer known as George Strait.”
The bottom of the mural will be framed by the Mid-Texas Symphony, with Mairs “conducting” the entirety of the work.
The Brauntex will be depicted as it likely looked on opening night, with a 1940s car out front and World War II propaganda posters outside.
“Next to it will be the old projectionist Walter Braune, and a film strip,” McCarthy said. “Each frame of the film strip will have a classic movie in it like Casa Blanca, Citizen Kane, those sorts.”
Gruene Hall will be depicted with Stevie Ray Vaughan out front, and the audience of the symphony will be sprinkled with famous New Braunfels performing artists, McCarthy said.
“I’m excited to see it all come together,” McCarthy said. “Murals usually take me about three, to four months, depending on weather.”
During the rest of the week, McCarthy works part-time as a flight attendant.
For more information on New Braunfels Historic Outdoor Art Museum, visit http://www.nbmurals.org.
The Brauntex Theatre is located at 290 West San Antonio St. Hours vary according to showings. For more about the Brauntex, visit http://www.brauntex.org.
