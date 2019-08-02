Those looking for unique works by local artists need look no further than the Lone Star Gourd Festival and Art Show.
The three-day event will feature gourds decorated, carved or burned into art pieces, and many will be on display for visitors to view.
“You see all kinds of coiling at the top of the gourde, characters, birds, carved into the skin of gourds, 3-D,” said David Cleaveland, president of the Texas Gourd Society.
In the exhibit “Open Celestial Beings,” Cleaveland said gourd artists have created whimsical creatures from outer space.
Participants in a gourd art competition will learn the results on the morning of the festival’s opening day.
Families can decorate gourds at the Exhibit Hall Imagination Station, where gourds of varying prices will be on sale. Paints and supplies will be provided for families to use.
Those wanting to start their own gourd creations will have the chance to take classes, and vendors will sell tools and supplies.
Cleaveland said those stepping foot into the gourd world can start small.
“When you advance your abilities you advance your equipment,” Cleaveland said.
Gourds are in the Cucurbitaceae family, along with squash and pumpkin. Unlike its siblings, however, gourds are not edible. Once dried, they have the same consistency as wood and can be sanded, carved with a hand or power tool, or burned.
“If there’s anybody that has an itch to do something artistic or crafty, and they haven’t found the right medium, then this is a great medium to start with,” Cleaveland said. “The gourd palettes are available every where.”
The entrance is $5, and kids 12 and under are free. A food truck will be in the parking lot.
The Lone Star Gourd Festival and Art Show will be at the New Braunfels Civic Center, 375 South Castell Avenue, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/330443064315627/.
