COMAL COUNTY
On Tuesday, Comal County voters will not be limited to voting in their registered precincts and may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
• Precinct 101, Comal County Senior Center, 665 Landa St., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 102, Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde.
• Precinct 103, Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Point, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 104, Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake.
• Precinct 105, Canyon Springs Resort Clubhouse, 691 Canyon Springs Drive, Canyon Lake.
• Precinct 106, GVTC Auditorium, 36101 FM 3159, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 107, Vintage Oaks Amenity Center, 1250 Via Principale, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 108, Lakeside Golf Club, 405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake.
• Precinct 201, Peace Lutheran Church, 1147 S. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 202, John Paul II Catholic High School, 6720 FM 482, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 203, Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 204, Comal County Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Court, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde.
• Precinct 205, Jay F. Feibelman Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge.
• Precinct 206, Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire & EMS at Johnson Ranch, 30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde.
• Precinct 207, Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 208, Cibolo Creek Community Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Road, Boerne.
• Precinct 301, Westside Community Center Gym, 2932 S. Interstate 35, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 302, Comal County Courthouse, Room 101, 100 Main Plaza, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 303, New Braunfels Public Library Large Meeting Room, 700 E. Common St., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 304, Comal County Goodwin Annex Training Room, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 305, New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 306, Resolute Health Fitness Center, First Floor Classroom, 545 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels.
• Precinct 401, EdenHill Communities, 631 Lakeview Blvd., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 402, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, Canyon Lake.
• Precinct 403, North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Road, Canyon Lake.
• Precinct 404, Christ Presbyterian Church Auditorium, 1620 Common St., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 405, Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 U.S. 281 North, Spring Branch.
• Precinct 406, Christ Presbyterian Church Auditorium, 1620 Common St., New Braunfels.
• Precinct 407, River Chase Clubhouse, 436 River Chase Way, New Braunfels.
GUADALUPE COUNTY
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County voters may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• VC 2, Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin.
• VC 3, Remarkable Healthcare, 1339 Eastwood Dr., Seguin.
• VC 4, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin.
• VC 5, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Court, 2405 E. U.S. 90, Seguin.
• VC 6, Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury.
• VC 7, Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples.
• VC 8, Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. Hwy. 80, Luling.
• VC 9, Jackson Park Student Activity Center, 824 Fleming Dr., Seguin.
• VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• VC 12, Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin.
• VC 13, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin.
• VC 14, Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin.
• VC 15, American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 16, Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Dr., Geronimo.
• VC 17, St. Joseph’s Mission, 5093 Redwood Rd., San Marcos.
• VC 18, The Silver Center, 510 E. Court St., Seguin.
• VC 19, Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels.
• VC 20, The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin.
• VC 21, Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Rd., Santa Clara.
• VC 22, Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo.
• VC 23, Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Rd., Schertz.
• VC 24, Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Dr., Schertz.
• VC 25, Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Dr., Selma.
• VC 26, Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 2600 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz.
• VC 27, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett St., Marion.
• VC 28, Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz.
• VC 29, Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz.
• VC 30, Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Dr., Cibolo.
• VC 31, St. John's Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center St., Marion.
• VC 32, New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin.
• VC 33, Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels.
• VC 34, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo.
GUADALUPE COUNTY (NEW BRAUNFELS CITY)
• Precinct VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• Precinct VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• Precinct VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• Precinct VC 19, Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118 Conference Room, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels.
• Precinct VC 33, Klein Road Elementary School, 2620 W. Klein Road, New Braunfels.
