HIV and AIDS isn’t confined to large cities. It’s everywhere. Including New Braunfels and rural parts of Comal County.
Medical professionals, service providers and others who want to know more about HIV, AIDS and local resources can get training in New Braunfels next Friday.
Slide show and handouts will be available for everyone to take, and the training will be divided into three parts. River City Advocacy, Children's Advocacy Center of Comal County, and the Thrive Youth Center will co-host the training.
“I think a lot of times people think HIV/AIDS doesn’t exist in the rural communities,” said Greg Casillas, life skills manager at the Thrive Youth Center in San Antonio. “The fact is that it does.”
Casillas said that there are questions that need to be answered for people including what services are available, how to create awareness and how the community can figure out the challenges that those people face.
The first part, HIV101, will be lead by the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. They will cover the ins and outs of the virus, provide education, prevention and highlight programs for outreach as well on site services such as mental health case management.
The nonprofit was founded in 1986 during the AIDS crisis by a bartender named Robert Edwards. It then grew and is one of the oldest organizations to provide services to those affected the AIDS/HIV in Bexar County as well as 11 surrounding counties.
The organization also provides other services such as outpatient care, HIV/STD testing, on-site pharmacy and hot meals.
The second part will provide training on the Ryan White Program.
“We will talk about what the benefits are concerning service availability, how you sign up and do referrals," Casillas said, who will be presenting on behalf of the Ryan White Program.
The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides medical care, support services and medications for those with low income.
The third part will about the San Antonio Area HIV Health Services Planning Council, of which Casillas is a member.
“The planning council determines where the funding goes once we get the money from the Ryan White Program, and it will be based on needs, assessment and clinics on the program,” Casillas said.
Once that is determined, the council will allocate funding in Bexar, Wilson, Guadalupe, and Comal counties, where services could be provided.
“The Planning Council consists of many different members from the population, “ Casillas said. “I represent the homeless and rural sector. Other people do medical case management or veteran services.”
Those unable to attend or stay for the training can still get the information by reaching out to one of the host organizations.
While the training is geared toward organizations or medical professionals interested in the Ryan White Program, everyone is welcome.
Those living with HIV are especially welcome to come and participate in the information session as well.
The HIV101/Ryan White101 Training will be on Friday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, 1168 Pride Drive. The training is open to Attendance is free, and those arriving may enter through the front door.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2nm9f37 or contact Tiffany Quiring at Tiffany.RCA@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Greg Casillas at greg@thriveyouthcenter.org, or call (210) 212-2935.
