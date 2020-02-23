The Wurstfest of the future is on Monday’s New Braunfels City Council agenda.
Members will receive updates on the Marktplatz rebuild and Wursthalle improvements before considering a proposal to redesign Elizabeth Avenue near the festival grounds and extending the city’s lease with the Wurstfest Association.
Byrne Construction Services is managing the design-build of Marktplatz, the famed food court destroyed in the Nov. 15 fire, with MarmonMok Architecture hired for schematic designs for the Marktplatz. Rebuilding it and repairing the Wursthalle is projected to cost $10 million.
Earlier this month, Suzanne Herbelin, Wurstfest executive director, said Wurstfest committees and stakeholders were in the process of reviewing various concepts of the new Marktplatz. Once approved, the project will begin a design-build phase that simultaneously produces various design aspects into ongoing construction. Herbelin said the goal is to finish as much of the Marktplatz rebuild before Wurstfest stages its 60th edition in November.
“The presentation carries my name but it will be presented by members of the Wurstfest Association,” City Manager Robert Camareno said on Friday. “Because the buildings are owned by the city and leased to the association, they wanted to present their information to city council.”
Council will consider a resolution recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board), which will provide up to $162,000 for the redesign of Elizabeth Avenue and parking lot located at the intersection of Landa Park Drive in Landa Park.
The city said Elizabeth Avenue connects the community with Landa Park and river recreation areas, but also direct access to Wurstfest, Circle Arts Theatre, and Landa Park miniature golf and maintenance buildings and the adjacent parking lot.
The venue, classified as a minor collector that provides vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle mobility in the area, has received requests for improvements for pedestrian mobility, add crosswalks, increase intersection safety and driveway sight distances.
Camareno said the city identified a need to redesign the street and parking lot to improve accessibility and serve river recreation. In coordination with Wurstfest, the city initiated preliminary design services. Pending council approval, Pape Dawson Engineers will complete civil and environmental engineering and surveying services ahead of final design of the project.
Camareno said the city’s contracted lease of buildings and properties to Wurstfest was set to expire in August. The property has been leased by the Wurstfest Association since 1970, with Wurstfest investing approximately $3.3 million in improvements to the property through the years.
The annual lease is $13,500 with up to a $5,000 per year credit for all permanent improvements made. The current extension provided an option to extend the lease for another 10 years. Because of costs involved with Marktplatz and Wursthalle, the Wurstfest Association has requested an extension of the current lease to three 25-year terms, with the first at the same annual rate and includes various conditions.
“They have invested a significant amount of money and improvements to that leased property and have acquired several parcels contiguous to the festival grounds,” Camareno said. “The first term includes the rebuilding and repairs as a result of the fire, and also includes a portion of the property that will be dedicated to the city as part of the Dry Comal Creek Trail Project.”
During its last session Feb. 10, council approved second and final readings of ordinances prohibiting through truck traffic on a portion of Airport Road; install an all-way stop at the intersection of Black Cloud Drive and Stratus Path; allow a free wristband option for tubers entering the Comal River below the City Tube Chute and rezoned properties at 440 Kohlenberg Road and near the intersection of Oak Run Parkway and State Highway 46.
On Monday, council will consider second readings of ordinances that will reclassify a New Braunfels Fire Department battalion chief as an assistant fire chief and revises the city’s Roadway Impact Fee structure. It will also consider condemning several small acreages of land for New Braunfels Utility construction and utility easements under eminent domain procedures after sale terms weren’t reached with property owners.
Council will also issue a proclamation honoring Lynn Thompson for her retirement and accept the 2019 Achievement of Library Excellence Award. Members will also discuss and consider approving:
• Agreements with the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts and other entities involved with the May 2 joint elections.
• The city’s 2019-20 first quarter investment report; various purchases of equipment and vehicles used for city services; submission of a grant application for a environmental mitigation program funding offered through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
• The second and final readings of ordinances rezoning a property addressed at 2360 Farm-to-Market Road 725; and a special use permit for a property addressed at 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue.
• Public hearings and first readings of ordinances proposed to revise city codes on rules governing garbage dumpsters and short-term rental properties; a historic landmark designation for a structure at 555 Porter Street; the rezoning of 24.54 acres on North Conrads Lane between Black Cloud Drive and property owned by Union Pacific Railroad.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
