S & S Crossfit co-owner Amy Schmidt puts on her head microphone, and as she adjusts it says, “Alright everyone, we’re about to start.”
At the other side of the gym, is a digital clock, with the 0:00 in bright red.
Then Schmidt said, “Begin!”
Members of all ages began their intense workout — 8 thrusters, 6 rope climbs, and 11 box jumps. The number of reps in each movement denotes the date when 30 Navy SEALS and one military K-9 died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, August 6, 2011.
The list is written on the chalkboard next to the entrance.
Cody Casanova, head coach at S & S Crossfit said this list is something done across all gyms.
“The 155 and 105 are the weights for the thrusters, and the 30 and 24 are the height for the box jumps,” he said.
The 31 Heroes workout is something S&S has done for the past seven years to call attention to the loss and those who serve.
When the project was established, it started off small. Now, 300 to 400 gyms across the country do the workout to commemorate the 31 lives lost.
“They do this to give back to families in need, and not only them, but now to anyone that serves in the military,” Schmidt said.
However, this isn’t the only military and veteran workout dedication S&S does. There is Workout Of the Day (WOD) for Warriors and on Memorial Day, there’s the Murph workout.
“It’s a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats, and a mile run,” Casanova said.
“There’s another one in November,” said co-owner Mimi Stewart. “So we do about five or six a year of different hero WODs.”
Steward said the military puts in the hard work for the people.
“It’s the least that we can do to put in a hard workout in honor of them,” Stewart said.
If people are unable to do some of the movements due to injuries or capabilities, they can adjust their workout by putting on lighter weights, or going on an exercise bike or a rowing machine.
“The thing with Crossfit is, a lot of people are afraid of the word Crossfit because they see on TV the Crossfit Games, people are moving some crazy weight, but Crossfit can be for anyone,” Schmidt said. “We can scale and modify the movements. We can go from doing thrusters with a barbell, to doing thrusters with a dumbbell.”
Schmidt also said that anyone can do 31 Heroes, and anyone can donate at the 31 Heroes website.
“They don’t have to come in here to do the workout, if they want to be a part of this organization they can go online and contribute,” Schmidt said. “And I think with Crossfit, we make it a little more aware of what’s out there for our veterans and the military.”
For more information on the upcoming warrior workouts, visit http://s-scrossfit.com.
For more information on the 31 Heroes Project, visit https://www.31heroes.org.
