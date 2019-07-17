Law enforcement all over the state of Texas will gain new training starting Sept. 1.
Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 971 in May and will have law enforcement train in recognizing and documenting signs of strangulation as well as other injuries when they are called for a domestic dispute.
This training will require law enforcement to learn how to make written accounts of the victim’s injuries, recording or photographing the injuries, as well as recognizing and documenting a victim’s statement that may be used as evidence.
Moreover, they will learn to recognize and document signs of assault the victim may have experienced.
The New Braunfels Police Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Officer have sent their recruits to the Alamo Area Regional Law Enforcement Academy, which is part of the Alamo Area Council of Governments in San Antonio.
Miguel Segura, the external affairs coordinator for AACOG, said that the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement would have until January 1 to add the underlined instruction to the existing curriculum for the family violence training inside the Basic Peace Officer Program.
He added that the training currently covers recognizing and recording evidence of general family violence.
“The addition will be instruction regarding recognizing and recording evidence of family violence, specifically involving strangulation,” Segura said.
There is currently an updated BPOC curriculum pending release, which Segura said they’re anticipating the new training requirements will be included in. Once the curriculum is released, can implement in their classrooms.
“The academy would welcome any agency that chose to send their officers to AARLEA, but because this is a TCOLE requirement, any academy offering the BPOC course in the State of Texas would also offer this added learning objective,” Segura said.
Stacy Hill, executive director for the Crisis Center of Comal County, said that prior to the bill being signed, she wrote a grant request to the governor’s criminal justice division back in January.
The grant would allow the CCCC to provide strangulation training, in a partnership with the NBPD, CCSO, the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, the Comal County Probation, magistrates, and local area judges.
“Although strangulation, one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence, has a history of being minimized by all members of the criminal justice system, it is still possible to curtail this occurrence,” Hill wrote. “Strangulation accounts for 10% of violent deaths in the United States. However, ending strangulation in domestic violence cannot be done by one group; it requires all members of the criminal justice system to work together.”
In March, AACOG gave the center a favorable review, and now the grant is in review by the CJD. The CJD’s final approval for the requested grant has not been determined yet. Nevertheless, it is likely that the CCCC will be approved for this funding.
If the grant is approved, there will be initial consultations between Kelsey McKay and CCSO and NBPD to understand a bit about the culture, current practices and possible challenges.
According to McKay’s website, she served as a prosecutor for Travis County for 12 years. Six of those years, she prosecuted strangulation-related crimes.
Thus, she developed and carried out protocol on strangulation, domestic violence response, and treatment.
“Utilizing Kelsey McKay's Strangulation Supplement training will consist of how to use the tool and why the evidence is being collected,” Hill wrote. While the goals of the tool is to provide prosecutors with the evidence they need for trial, the tools designed allows for complete empathy for both the victim and for the patrol officer using the tool to collect evidence.”
She added that the tool prompts officers to ask questions they normally would not ask, but are important for trial.
The request said the strangulation supplement also goes into further instructions on whom to call in for specific scenarios and includes a list of photos that need to be taken at the scene.
According to 2017 Texas Council on Family Violence, law enforcement responded to 195,315 incidents of family violence. Fourteen percent of those incidents involved assaults such as the use of weapons, strangulation, or more serious assault injuries.
The TCOFV report also stated that the offender’s use of strangulation provided insight of the perpetrator’s likelihood of killing his or her partner. Moreover, the report said survivors of strangulation are seven times more likely to be murdered by the same partner who hurt them.
The Training Institute of Strangulation Prevention stated that odds for homicide increased by 750%. The organization also said 68% will experience near-fatal strangulation by their partner.
If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For immediate help, call the Crisis Center of Comal County’s 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-434-8013, or (830) 620-4357.
