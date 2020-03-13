Several nonprofits and organizations are expanding their facilities and offerings as New Braunfels’ population and needs grow.
With an average of 15 new people moving to town each day in 2018, New Braunfels is the second-fastest growing city in the nation by percentage, according to data released by the Census Bureau in May 2019.
As the nation gears up for the 2020 U.S. Census, the city’s population is projected to have topped 90,000 — about 40,000 more than the 2010 census reflected — and many nonprofits
domestic violence and abuse, had an increase of total clients, both staying and not staying at the center, from 1,174 to 1,283, according to the center’s data.
Steve’s Pantry of Gruene United Methodist Church provides about 750 low-income individuals a month with food and clothing, as well as space to do laundry and shower. Five years ago, that number was only half the amount, said Steve’s Pantry co-manager Terry Powell.
“It’s been on the uprise from 2019 to 2020,” Powell said. “It’s pretty encompassing, we go through several pounds (of food) a week.”
Making Way for Space
Meeting greater need requires greater space.
Steve’s Pantry is adding about 3,000 square feet to the existing space housed on church grounds. The site will have space for more food, clothing, laundry and showers. It will also have a meeting room for health and cooking classes, as well as offices for the pastor, nurse and social worker for private counseling.
Similarly, the Comal County Crisis Center will soon add 40 new beds for its staying residents, said Stacy Hill, the center’s volunteer coordinator.
“Fifteen people move to New Braunfels everyday,” Hill said. “Out of those 15, one out of every three women has experienced domestic violence or sexual assault and one out of every five men.”
Hill said the center has also renovated its kitchen recently and gave its interior design a facelift to make it comforting and pleasant, like a home.
River City Advocacy hopes to open a 4,000-square-foot facility for more counseling sessions and activities. It needs $300,000 total for the project, with $50,000 of that amount needed to start construction, Adam Robinson said.
The McKenna Foundation helps fund about 250 local nonprofits, and is looking at about $23 million in capital projects so far this year, Jewell said.
“Folks are actively talking about their capital improvement needs,” Jewell said. “This is the in-the-works total. There are more out there, we just don’t have that number.”
Helping Hands
Steve’s Pantry and other nonprofits are seeing their dollars and help stretched thin. The pantry buys almost all of its food and clothing, so it needs donations to save money. People can drop off donations at its drop off box in the church.
The pantry also has two, two-hour long shifts four days a week. It has eight shifts a week so it tries to have four people a shift, Powell said. This leaves the pantry needing 32 helpers a week.
“We’re always looking for volunteers for our shifts,” Powell said. “We struggle every week to get enough volunteers and it always is the same folks so we’re always looking for new people.”
Volunteer jobs range from passing out food to ensuring people’s laundry is done. Prospective volunteers can sign up at www.grueneumc.org/steves-pantry/.
To help the Comal County Crisis Center, people can also donate through its website, https://crisiscenternb.org, or become a volunteer, as the center has many busy weeks.
The River City Advocacy also will need more volunteers to help with group activities and sessions once their new facility opens. For now, it needs donations from businesses and the community.
“We need larger amounts from organizations and companies right now,” Robinson said. “There are individual donations giving smaller amounts, $20, $50 better for our annual budget so we’re really prioritizing large amounts.”
Donations can be made through RCA’s website, https://rivercityadvocacy.org.
“What we need is funding, once we have the building completed, people have the opportunity to be part of our peer support program,” Adam Robinson said. “We’re hoping to grow that volunteer base for folks who are able to come in and be part of our program.”
