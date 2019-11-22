The Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce opened a new hiking trail this past Sunday, helping to make Comal County a little more pedestrian friendly.
Earlier this year, the chamber made available to the Comal Trails Alliance their 9-acre piece of property behind their office, located at 3934 FM-2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133 at the corner of FM-2673 and Triple Peek Drive for a public trail.
“The Comal Trails Alliance held a trial building workshop there in 2018, and the Lindheimer Master Naturalists chose the trail for their class project,” said Nancy Pappas, president of the CTA. “So they and John Davis, volunteer coordinator for the Comal Trails Alliance, have been working and volunteering over 840 hours so far on designing, clearing and building a sustainable, natural trail through this property.”
Pappas said the trail has lovely views of the hills across the street, as well as access to some old beautiful sycamore trees, sumac trees and oak trees.
“It’s perfect for beginning mountain bikers, but is not open for motorized vehicles,” Pappas said.
For more information about the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.canyonlakechamber.com or call 830-964-2223.
