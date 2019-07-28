The adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” was different than others.
It’s different in that the players on stage made their own rules, from the props to their lines.
It’s part of “The Wishing Star” Summer Theater Camp, supported by Blossom Fields and Endless Possibilities for Special Stars, organizations helping adults with intellectual developmental disabilities.
This is their fourth year, and it’s something that EPFSS President and producer, Sally Waldner, said that the young adults love.
“Kim Kafka worked the British program, and she did a talent show with the adults,” Waldner said. “And we got together and said we need to do this.”
Waldner’s daughter, Joanie, wanted to do it. She played Glenda, the Good Witch. When she entered the scene, her wand had the shape of Texas hanging from it, glittery with the flag’s colors shining from it.
The adults in the play also had ideas shooting out from left to right. Right before Glenda appeared to Dorothy, a pink ball slid from the second balcony onto the stage. It was to depict Glenda approaching Dorothy in her pink bubble.
Waldner said it was Alex Aseltine, (Oz), who came up with the idea.
Prior to the show starting, they had Tyler Green come on stage singing a song from “The Lion King.”
During the winter time, Waldner said that she would run into someone she knows, like Aseltine, and gets asked if she and Kafka (who directed the play), would be doing the “Wishing Star” camp again, and what the play will be.
“Every year we look forward to it, and the kids and the adults do, too,” Waldner said. “So, it’s something that I think that we could share what they can do.”
She said Aseltine has the imagination, Green has a great memory, and those are only two of the players in the group of talents.
“When you put it all together, it’s magic,” Waldner said. “That’s why we call it ‘The Wishing Star Theater,’ because of the fact that all of it together, makes it whole.”
The kids and young adults don’t try out for parts. Instead, Kafka just asked them what they want to be.
Though for next year, Kafka said depending on the number of kids and young adults signing up, she’ll talk to each person about what they want to be, one-by-one in the order they signed up.
Kafka said the mission statement of TWS is the idea is to give them the opportunity to do as much as possible, to be able to do what it is that’s their wish.
“Because all their lives, somebody is telling them what to do,” Kafka said. “They don’t get a chance to relax.”
Compared to regular theatre, where a director tells the actor where to go, how to say their lines, etc., Kafka wants the opposite.
“I want it to be nothing but beautiful memories,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.