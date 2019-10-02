Thieves made off with catalytic converters after cutting them from seven brand-new trucks parked at a New Braunfels car dealership last week.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said the thefts from Bluebonnet Motors in the 1800 block of Interstate 35 South occurred between 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 8 a.m. Sept. 27.
“We were called on a report of a theft at 11:06 a.m. on Friday,” he said. “We met with the sales manager for Bluebonnet’s commercial truck location, where seven trucks had their catalytic converters cut off sometime between Wednesday night and Friday morning.”
Catalytic converters, which turn engine pollutants into less harmful emissions from exhaust pipes, are extremely profitable to thieves, a Forbes magazine article states. Required on all American cars since 1975, thefts for their resale value of precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum have increased in recent years.
It takes under 5 minutes for skilled thieves to saw through parts that connect the converter to mufflers and pipes in the rear end of vehicles, which can also damage fuel lines and other parts leading to additional repairs.
The items stolen from seven 2019 white Ford trucks carried a combined value of $35,187.
Anyone with information is asked to contact NBPD at 830-221-4100, Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422; or post tips at comalcrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.
