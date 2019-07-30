In a video on the Comal County Habitat for Humanity website, New Braunfels native Tina Martinez said she lives in a house that’s falling apart.
Her floors keep sinking, and she has to put boards and nails all around them.
During the winter, she keeps herself warm by using her gas cooking stove. She doesn’t use the heater because she doesn’t trust the electrical wiring — and for good reason. Her house caught fire three times because of it.
Fortunately for Martinez, she will get a new home soon. Comal County Habitat for Humanity is hosting its annual Stud-A-Thon event, and many of the decorated 2x4 boards will become a part of Martinez’s new home.
During the Stud-A-Thon local businesses and other groups or organizations will host studs. Some decorate the studs themselves. Others ask their clients or customer base to decorate them. Hosts can then use the decorated studs for a competition, asking their clientele to donate to the stud they like. The fundraising goal of each stud is $200. Once a host’s stud has reached the goal, they receive another and repeat.
“It’s kind of a cool alternative to sponsoring,” said Kristin Reynolds, marketing coordinator for HFH. “So businesses have fun with it.”
One of their hosts, a local hair salon, is asking their customers to raise funds for their studs. Every time they do, they get entered into a raffle for a Paul Mitchell hairdryer.
Another host, Bluebonnet Motors, has each of its departments decorate a studs. To raise funds, they ask people to donate to their favorite stud. Last year, the dealerships studs ranged from bluebonnets to Jeeps.
Others who want to help out Martinez without hosting a stud, can sponsor one by donating the same amount of the stud goal, $200.
So far, CC-HFH has 100 sponsors and five hosts. According to the CC-HFH website, it takes 300 studs to build one Habitat for Humanity home.
The CC-HFH is also participating in the Stud-A-Thon, hosting three studs at the nonprofit’s ReStore, 1269 Industrial Drive. They raise funds by asking customers if they want to round up their total. So if the customer’s total is $19.83, they can round the total up to $20. The difference — in this case, 17 cents — will go toward one of the studs. Participating customers can use a marker to write or draw whatever they want on the stud.
The CC-HFH starts the event at the beginning of May and ends it near the end of August.
Shortly after the Stud-A-Thon ends on Aug. 23, hosts and sponsors will be invited to a special preview event, Stud Finder, which will be held for Martinez.
There, sponsors and hosts can see where their decorated studs end up, built as the framework for Martinez’s home.
They can also meet Martinez if they haven’t already done so.
When it comes to decorating the studs, Reynolds said there is one guideline: the decoration cannot compromise the foundation of the home. No sequins, branding, cutting, or nailing are allowed.
People can paint it, write their name, white in their favorite verse, quote, lyric or leave a message for Martinez.
In the video on the CC-HFH website, Martinez said her favorite room will be the living room, so she can look out the window — or rather, look at her house from the outside.
She said she never thought she would never get to have all the rooms she will soon have.
“My dream has been complete,” Martinez said.
For more information about the hosts and sponsoring a stud for Martinez’s home, visit www.comalhabitat.org.
