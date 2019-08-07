Go Green Botanicals owners Ben and Karina Sanchez are no strangers to struggle. That’s why the now successful couple are giving back to local students.
Go Green Botanicals will hold its second annual back-to-school bash this Saturday, Aug. 10, giving away 100 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, coupons and goodies while attendees enjoy raffles, ice cream, food trucks and meeting local vendors.
“We’ve been there before, waiting in line to get a backpack,” said Karina Sanchez.
The event will also have free haircuts for kids, courtesy of Westside Cuts, since going back to school looking sharp is important for kids’ confidence, said Ben Sanchez.
“We have three kiddos ourselves with ADHD and ADD, and we know how important it is for them to really go into a new year feeling good and excited,” he said, explaining their children are Jesse, 14; Aiden, 13; and Elyse, 6.
“We just want to give back to this community that’s given so much to us,” Karina Sanchez said.
The event is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m at Go Green Botanicals’ flagship store in New Braunfels, at 2090 N. Interstate 35, Suite 4106, close to Buc-ee’s.
“We’ll also be giving away five $100 gift cards to Ross,” Ben Sanchez said. “We’ll have a lot of local small businesses out too, so folks can get entered for the raffle for those gift cards if they go to each stand and get it stamped or signed off, so it’s great exposure for local businesses as well.”
Before the success of Go Green Botanicals, which recently expanded to two locations in San Antonio, Ben Sanchez said it was tough to get enough school supplies for their kids.
“We’re not ashamed to say where we’ve come from,” Ben Sanchez said. “We’ve been to events before like Pack the Bus or Blue Santa, and are happy to be able to give back.”
New Braunfels stores have been extremely helpful in donating items for the event, he said.
“Everything is free for families to enjoy, so they can just come out and have a good time together,” Ben Sanchez said.
Vendors will include Marble Slab, Tipsy Cow, Cricket Wireless, Q’s Place Creole food truck, DJ B Steady and more.
For more information about Go Green Botanicals, visit www.facebook.com/gogreenbotanicals/.
