After passing over opportunities the past few meetings, Comal County Commissioners will again consider reinstating a burn ban when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
On Nov. 21 and again Nov. 26, commissioners took no action on approving the third ban this season on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas. The last burn ban, issued July 26 and renewed Oct. 23, was lifted Oct. 25 after rains dumped between 2 and 6 inches throughout the county.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, listed Comal’s KBDI averaged 494 on Monday, just below the 500-point threshold required by commissioners to ban outdoor burning. If approved, the measure will be in effect for 90 days or until rainfall drops the KBDI under 500 points.
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving the Water Oriented Recreation District’s $1.6 million 2020 budget; an interlocal cooperative agreement with the city of Bulverde for animal control services; and an extended economic development services with the Bulverde Spring Branch Economic Development Foundation.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Cypress Lake Gardens and Mystic Shores subdivisions.
• A line-item budget transfer of $18,000 to cover increased costs associated with the Comal Appraisal District.
Thursday’s meeting will be live-streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.