Another major milestone in the Loop 337 expansion project will be reached Friday, as new southbound lanes between the Rock Street bridge overpass and River Road open at 9 a.m.
Hernan Rozemberg, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio-area public information officer said the opening, dependent on weather, will also include Rock Street’s southbound entrance ramp. Access onto northbound main lanes of the loop will not change, but a new traffic signal will be up at the River Road/337 intersection.
“Drivers who may be accustomed to passing through this intersection without stopping are advised to use caution and adhere to the new traffic signal,” Rozemberg said.
Crews will continue work on the final section of new southbound lanes along Loop 337, from the SH 46 overpass to just south of Oak Run Parkway, which are expected to open in early 2020. Reconstruction of existing lanes will begin in areas where southbound traffic shifted into the new lanes; one northbound lane will remain open as crews finish those activities.
“Road signs have been placed to direct drivers through the new roadway configuration,” Rozemberg said. “TxDOT asks the traveling public to adhere to construction signage and remain aware and use caution when traveling through the work zone.
“Always remember “Move Over/Slow Down” – it’s the law.”
Loop 337’s $45 million expansion into a four-lane divided highway, including pedestrian access, bridges and signals in a six-mile stretch between Interstate 35 and Hillcrest Drive, began in November 2017 and on track for completion by late 2021. For more, visit www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/san-antonio/loop-337-i35-hillcrest-drive.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.