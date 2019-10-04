Comal County Commissioners received an update on statewide mobility planning and approved grant funding for county domestic violence investigations and prosecutions during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb and County Engineer Tom Hornseth combined to review aspects of Texas Department of Transportation’s newly adopted 2020 Unified Transportation Plan, an annual update of 10-year mobility project priorities throughout the state.
Commissioners approved a resolution in August that endorsed the UTP, which expansions of portions of Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 in San Antonio, and the start I-35 expansion from eight to 14 lanes northward between South Loop 410 to North Loop 410, also in San Antonio.
Not included in the 2020 UTP was a county request for that expansion to extend into Farm-to-Market Roads 3009 and 1103.
“We didn’t get that but we’ll keep trying,” Webb said, saying the process has already for the 2021 UTP, which will be approved in August 2020.
Webb said the passage of Propositions 1 and 7, voter-approved measures slated to add billions for statewide transportation measures, nearly doubled funding for mobility improvements since 2016. While Comal County has benefited, its growth will demand more in upcoming decades.
“With the growth in our county, we clearly have a lot of needs,” Hornseth said.
The county has several projects set to begin during the 10-year period, including expansions of State Highway 46 between Far Hills Drive and Bentwood Drive; FM 2252 between Evans Road and FM 3009, and operational and intersectional improvements along I-35 extending north into New Braunfels.
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which distributes state and federal dollars for regional transportation projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and parts of Kendall County, hosted a public meeting Thursday night in New Braunfels to get input to update the area’s Transportation Improvement Program.
The TIP is a federally required document of proposed projects submitted by local entities and governments over a four-year period and is amended every two years. Webb is vice-chair of the AAMPO’s Transportation Policy Board, which will approve regional projects for the next TIP, covering fiscal years 2021-24.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and accepted two grant awards from the governor’s criminal justice division.
One will continue funding a protective order prosecutor ($94,026) in the criminal district attorney’s office; the other a sexual assault/domestic violence detective ($82,344) in the sheriff’s office. The state funding totals two-thirds of each position, with the county providing a one-third matching share.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• A proclamation designating Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Club Week in the county.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Clear Water Estates subdivisions.
• Acceptance of surety for roads and site improvements in portions of the Veramendi and Lazy G Ranch subdivisions; releasing surety and accepting roads into the county system in another portion of the Veramendi subdivision.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
