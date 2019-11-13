While the fun of Wurstfest may be over for 2019, the trip for the festival’s recycled items is underway.
New Braunfels’ 10-day salute to sausage concluded Sunday evening after a week and a half of food, fun and more.
“We see about 175,000 people annually come to Wurstfest,” said Suzanne Herbelin, executive director of Wurstfest.
While the average human generates approximately 4.4 pounds of trash per day according to the EPA, Wurstfest staff wants to reduce the festival’s impact on the environment, Herbelin said.
“I would say we’d been working on recycling for 20 years,” Herbelin said. “We’ve not always been successful with it but it’s been a subject we’ve been cognizant of for 20 years.”
An area Wurstfest staff feels they have nailed down is recycling cardboard, said Jim Hill, 2019 Wurstfest president.
“We’re definitely on that cardboard game, we’ve got that one taken care of,” Hill said.
Wurstfest recycles 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of cardboard during the festival, said Tim Zunker, chairman of maintenance the past three years.
“And that’s just the higher ground portion of Wurstfest, by all the food,” Zunker said.
Wurstfest has an agreement with its recycler to put cardboard in a compactor where it is belted and transported to a recycling facility, Herbelin said.
“We also have someone who recycles the grease that concessionaires produce, so anything that can be reused somehow, we try to find a way to reuse it,” Herbelin said.
Recycled grease can be used to create fuel, and other industrial products.
Wine bottles are also recycled, but plastics are a bit harder, Herbelin said.
“We have someone who comes and picks (glass) up,” she said. “Our plastics, we have worked hard to try to make that work — it’s difficult because the recycling companies all want those products clean and that’s hard to do.”
It can take something as simple as someone throwing their sausage stick and wrapper in their cup before throwing it in the bin that makes it unusable, explained Hill.
“Some years are better at recycling, and some years not,” said Dan Krueger, 2019 Grosse Opa.
Something that helps limit waste is that a lot of people want to take their Wurstfest cups and pitchers home, Herbelin said.
“They go into their second life as fine china, New Braunfels’ finest china,” said Dan Tharp, chairman of marketing for Wurstfest.
For more information about Wurstfest, visit wurstfest.com.
