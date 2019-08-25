As students prepare to head back to school, both local school districts and police departments are reminding folks to leave early, drive slow and review safety precautions.
With Comal Independent School District schools starting the 2019-20 school year Tuesday and New Braunfels Independent School District Schools starting Monday, officers are asking drivers to put down their cell phones and stop for bus traffic.
“One of the main things we want to remind drivers to be patient over the next week to two weeks because traffic patterns will be changing throughout the city,” said David Ferguson, public information officer for New Braunfels Police Department. “We’re asking people to slow down, be mindful that kids will be crossing streets in residential areas, and to put down the cell phones.”
Giving oneself extra time for the morning commute is also a good idea, said Jennifer Smith, public information officer for the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
“If you have children, talk bus safety with them,” Smith said. “Obey the school bus laws. We will have extra patrol to help keep our students and families safe.”
Comal ISD students will be seeing the new implementation this year of scanners, which they will use to scan their student ID or bus tag when they get on the bus and off the bus.
“So that can tell us what time a student got on the bus and got off that bus,” said Jessica Fischer, director of transportation for Comal ISD.
This will be extremely helpful for parents wanting to make sure their kids got on and off the bus safely, as in the future they will be able to get alerts on their smart device, Fischer said.
“And if a student rides home with a friend, he or she has to have a note they leave in the morning with their campus,” Fischer said. “The driver should be checking to see for that.”
Drivers for Comal ISD are highly trained and must do 40 hours of training before they drive students, Fischer said.
“Our department also has safety meetings once a month, where we review safety measures,” she added.
With 40% of Comal ISD students riding the bus, its important students review bus safety with their parents as well, especially at the elementary school level, Fischer said.
“We carry around 11,000 kids a day and average more than 3 million miles a year,” Fischer said. “We’re a big district.”
Students attending NBISD will not need to scan in/off the bus, but elementary school students are loaded with teachers helping students get on and off, and drivers are also highly trained, said Brian Gibson, director of transportation for NBISD.
“Parents don’t need to fret for getting IDs for getting on the bus in the morning,” Gibson said.
Gibson said all NBISD students do a bus safety drill annually, so that even if they aren’t regular bus riders, they know what to do in case of an emergency on a field trip.
“If as student needs to do something different than normal, we ask parents to write a note and have the student drop it off at their campus,” Gibson said.
Most importantly, Gibson said he wants to remind drivers to stop completely when behind a school bus that has it’s red sign extended.
“Students can cross both sides,” Gibson said. “It’s against the law to go around a school bus that is stopped.”
Cell phone use is prohibited in school zones, Ferguson said he also wanted to remind drivers.
“That’s been in law since 2013,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.