New Braunfels resident Gary Heatherly isn’t in town at the moment — he’s deployed in a location he can’t disclose. OPSEC, or operation security, is part of the Navy life.
Heatherly is originally from Jefferson City, Tenn., but he grew up in Portland, Texas, close to Corpus Christi.
He has two brothers, one older and one younger, and he said he had a great family growing up.
“We did things, I wouldn’t say normal because I don’t know what’s normal anymore,” Heatherly said, chuckling. “We were just a pretty good family. We did vacations together. Our parents loved us. They taught us from right and wrong, and they taught us about manners. They taught us about all those things.”
His parents were outdoors people who liked to hunt, fish and do other outdoor activities as a family.
They also shared their faith with Heatherly and his brother.
“Faith in our church was a huge part of our lives,” he said. “We did things that were wrapped around our church.”
He attended Gregory Portland High School, where he played basketball and tennis. One year, he was a representative in the student government.
Afterward, he attended East Texas Baptist University and earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science and Christian ministries.
During his sophomore year of college, he met his wife of 30 years at a Baptist Student Union Retreat. She was an incoming freshman, and what caught his eye was a dyed blue streak in her hair, which he thought was cute.
After East Texas Baptist University, he earned two secondary degrees — a Master of Divinity from Hardin-Simmons University and a Master of Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
While he was in seminary, he was an airport bus driver.
After seminary, he became a youth and music minister at First Baptist Church in Smithville, Texas. He later moved back to Portland to be a youth minister.
During that time, 9/11 happened, and shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy.
“I had always wanted to be in the military but could never meld the military with my calling to ministry, and so when I heard about the chaplaincy program, it fit perfectly into what I was called to do as a minister, also the military service that I had wanted to do and been called to do, as well,” Heatherly said. “It blended the military and ministry sides.”
He is a reservist and has been in for 17 years. Currently he’s a chaplain for a unit and his rank is commander, or O5.
He and his family moved to New Braunfels in 2007, where he was a pastor at First Baptist Church.
Today, Heatherly is an assistant principal at New Braunfels Christian Academy, and he said he loves his job.
“I love being able to educate students in a biblical world view environment, and I love the interaction with students, and we educate them in the proper way, just like anybody else would,” Heatherly said. “But we get to do it in an environment that is going to train them for life after high school.”
He also loves is his coworkers.
“I have some of the best colleagues and teachers and staff,” he said. “This is a great place to work because of the staff of the administration, and our board of trustees. It’s just a fun place to work.”
Heatherly wears many different hats at NBCA. He has been an assistant principal, bible teacher, dean of students, athletic director and a coach. Before he deployed, he was the developmental director. Someone else has since filled that role, so Heatherly’s title is assistant principal. He goes wherever NBCA needs him.
“I said, ‘Hey, if you need me to be in this role I’ll be in this role — whatever helps the school fill up various roles it needs to,” he said. “We really have a need here and more than willing to fill a need to make sure that we’re successful.”
Within the New Braunfels community, he has served on a couple of the chamber’s committees, and he volunteers. He continues to support the chamber and attends their functions when he can.
Heatherly said Leadership New Braunfels was one of the most eye opening activities he’s participated in in the community, he met a lot people and learned about the local businesses. It helped him understand how important a chamber is for the city.
Heatherly is also a recipient of Join Service Commendation Medal for a prior deployment.
“I love serving my country, that’s who I am,” he said. “My father taught me about service, about serving others. I think one of the highest callings in life we can have is to serve other people, that’s why I enjoyed it. To do things with the military I’m serving my country. But I think that any opportunity I can to serve New Braunfels makes it a better place and makes me a better person.”
Heatherly and his wife married in 1989, in Bedford. They have three sons, Austen, 27, Addison, 24, and Aaron, 22.
For fun, he still hunts and fishes, and he works around their property.
New Braunfels is home.
“We love the community, we love the people — you know going to events and seeing your friends — and it’s a bigger city but it still feels like a small town with the people that you run into every day.”
