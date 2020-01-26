County tax deadline for property owners is Friday

Friday is the deadline for Comal County property owners to pay property taxes. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, all unpaid taxes will begin to accrue penalties and interest.
“We’re always working to make the tax-payment process as convenient as possible,” said Cathy Talcott, the county’s tax assessor-collector. “I encourage taxpayers to please take advantage of our mail-in or online payment options to save time.”
Residents have these payment options:
• Online at www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net
• Through automated phone at 866-550-0031
• Scanning the QR code on the tax statement with a mobile device
• Mailed to P.O. Box 659480, San Antonio, TX 78265 (postmarked on or before Jan. 31)
These locations are accepting payments between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and 24/7 walk-up and drive-through drop boxes:
• Comal County Tax Office, 205 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels
• Sattler County Annex, 160 Oak Drive, Sattler
• Bulverde County Annex, 30450 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
•Garden Ridge City Hall, 9400 Municipal Parkway
The county’s central tax office in New Braunfels will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday for drive-thru payments. For more, visit the tax office website or call 830-221-1353.
