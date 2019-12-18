The Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s inaugural class of K-9s officially gave their last “10-7” Monday evening, when they were retired from service.
The five male German Shepherds — King, Titan, Nitro, Nadiv and Rocky — were celebrated for their seven years of service during a New Braunfels Republican Women’s meeting, where five new K-9 recruits also were sworn in.
“It was time for them to retire,”
said Sgt. Duane Buethe, K9 trainer. “It was a special night. Due to their age and some health issues, it was time for them to retire and for a new group of dogs.”
The new recruits are all siblings and pups of King — who was mated with the daughter of Buethe’s own German Shepherd, Rex.
“The older dogs were responsible for a number of criminal apprehensions and narcotic finds during their tenure,” Buethe said. “For the last three years, the sheriff’s office has had a strong crime enforcement program and these dogs were instrumental in that.”
King, Titan and Nitro were patrol certified dogs and narcotic certified, trained to “find bad guys and narcotics,” Buethe said.
Rocky was also patrol certified, but was also a gun dog — trained to find ammunition that might have been used in a crime and able to tell exactly where a weapon was fired, Buethe added.
Nadiv was a bomb dog — assigned to the courthouse and trained to find bombs.
Now King’s 15-month-old pups, Gunner, Joker, Bandit, Ranger and Big Tex, will take the reins as the Comal County Sheriff’s Office K-9s, working to follow in their dad’s paw prints.
“It’s very tough to get one trainable dog out of a litter but we have five dogs, and all our dogs are very social and we encourage the public to approach us and meet the dogs,” Buethe said.
The idea for the official ceremony came from a discussion between K-9 Officer Jake Smith, King’s handler, and Sally Singley, fundraising chair for the New Braunfels Republican Women, Singley said.
“It started way back when we had a Runway of Honor in June and we had a K-9 recognized,” Singley said. “Jake told me King was going to retire in December — he said all the dogs are, actually — and we said, well, since we’d had the Runway of Honor, we decided to do a retirement ceremony.”
After that, the club spoke with Buethe and got the ball rolling for the ceremony, Singley said.
“Duane coordinated the whole thing, he kind of took it upon himself to get it going and he was able to get a master of ceremonies and all that put together,” Singley said.
Singley said one of the coolest parts of the ceremony was learning about how much time and effort goes into training K-9s.
“It was presentation after presentation thanking people involved with the food, the veterinarian, the people who have land that the dogs train on — it takes money to train these dogs, it was an eye opener for us too,” Singley said. “It was wonderful — it was really captivating.”
One of the cutest moments of the evening was when the pups were sworn in, Singley said.
“They had to actually stand there for the oath and then do a little high five,” Singley said.
Buethe said now that the older dogs are retired, they will get to be with their handlers to live and relax.
“And that’s thanks to the passing of Proposition 10,” Buethe said.
