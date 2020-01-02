Closing out its 20th year in town, the New Braunfels Public Library celebrated a milestone year in 2019 and looks ahead to big changes over the next couple of years.
After the passage of the 2019 bond and proposition 4, the city will have $5.5 million in funding for library improvements at the Westside Community Center, and is planning system upgrades as well.
Library director Gretchen Pruett said following city council efforts to expand the number of library card holders, the New Braunfels Public Library saw a 20% increase in library circulation, visitors and other metrics over the past year.
“That was really great to see how many people are using us,” Pruett said. “The library offers so many more resources than people initially realize, so we were very glad to see that uptick.”
Proposition 4 passed with a 74.2% approval rating, showing folks recognize the importance of keeping up with the growth over the upcoming years as well, Pruett said.
“The bond issue passing, that’s been something we’ve been looking forward and we’re in the design process with the architects,” Pruett said. “We have a tentative floor plan and will be soon looking at the actual ideas and such soon.”
Celebrating its 20th anniversary was a wonderful way to close the year, Pruett said.
“A lot of people still think of us as the new library, the new building, and so it was good to remind everyone we’re 20 — the building’s been adaptable, but we’re not in a new building anymore,” Pruett said.
The library has actually outgrown its space in a lot of ways, and library staff diligently works around these space limitations, Pruett added.
“But it’s fun to look back at the 20 years and to see photos and see people who have been a part of it,” she said. “We miss (former librarian director) Vickie Hocker, and in a lot of ways this building carries on her legacy.”
A couple smaller milestones from the year that have been exciting include the creation of a teen advisory board, and changes in how to check in and check out books.
“Our teen advisory board has been great, and that was started by Courtney Meissner (one of our youth services librarians),” Pruett said.
Much of the teen programming has come out of this group, with the teens coming up with ideas like a costume party, Pruett added.
In the upcoming year the library will be getting an automated material handler — which helps people return books and sorts them faster.
The library could also see a big change in how it’s run in February — and could become a “fine-free” library.
In mid-December, city council approved a first reading of an ordinance that would eliminate fines for overdue library materials in a move hoped to bolster library participation.
“We think it would really bring a lot of patrons back,” Pruett said. “So if that gets final approval in mid-January, we’ll implement that on Feb. 1.”
