New Braunfels Police Department’s newest officers receive Valentine’s Day desserts from TJ’s Burgers & More at the New Braunfels Law Enforcement Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The desserts were decorated with hand-written notes from customers.
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung
Although the pandemic has kept many indoors, firefighters and police officers received a warm hug from the community on an otherwise cold and dreary Feb. 12.
TJ’s Burgers & More, more well known for its hamburgers and sandwiches, shifted its focus to desserts which were then delivered to police officers and firefighters. The restaurant did this for the first time last year and its owner, Chuck Harms, wanted to make the practice into an annual tradition.
