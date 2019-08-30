A new law going into effect this weekend will have major impacts on New Braunfels’ platting process, the process developers and engineers submit layouts of subdivisions for consideration.
Adopted during the 86th legislative session, House Bill 3167 will change the timeline of the platting process so applications must be reviewed and approved, approved with conditions, or denied within 30 days. If the timeline’s not met, then a plat application is automatically approved.
Right now applicants must submit their application and documents at least 43 days before a planning commission meeting, meaning the biggest change is compression of the reviewing timeline, said Christopher Looney, planning and community development manager.
“We have a lot of submittals come in with a lot of other materials along with them 43 days ahead of the meeting — we’re going to have to immediately amend our calendars down to 30 days,” Looney said.
New Braunfels’ current process has any submittals come in at least 43 days before the next monthly planning commission meeting. All materials, such as the application, any utility documents and any necessary reports such as drainage reports or a traffic impact analysis, are submitted at once.
“And we have what we call a completeness review where we review the application and all the materials — takes us three to five days on a completeness review,” Looney said. “If the application is not complete then we will let the applicant know and they will have an opportunity to then revise and resubmit that application by the next deadline.”
If the application is accepted, and everything is included, it moves forward to an actual review. Staff in the planning department of the city then distributes materials that came in with the application to different agencies such as the related utility company, different departments within the city or any state agencies such as the Texas Department of Transportation to commence their own reviews.
“When that’s concluded, approximately 14 days later, all of the agencies will compile their comments, or they’ll send their comments to staff who will then compile all of these comments into a letter we will then send out to the applicant to let them know … if the application doesn’t comply, that’s included in this comments letter,” Looney said.
The comments are items of deficiency where the application didn’t meet adopted code requirements, Looney explained.
“Then there’s this opportunity where the applicant can make revisions,” Looney said. “There’s about an 11-day process where the applicant can edit — and we even offer to meet with the applicants if they want to go over these comments — and then whenever the applicant is ready to resubmit the document, they’ll bring that in and we’ll have a resubmit meeting where they’ll walk through all the changes they made to meet the adopted code requirements.”
If the documents are all in compliance, the application moves to the agenda packet preparation phase to prepare the planning commission agenda. The agenda must be complete and posted three business days before a meeting.
“Then finally there’s the planning commission meeting,” Looney said. “All along this route, we work with the applicants, assist them through the process and they have opportunities if they want to, to request at a later date.”
This is a cycle that New Braunfels goes through for all plats, Looney said — preliminary plats, final plats and master plans.
To help Texas cities as they all shift to this new calendar, the Texas Municipal League sent out an example diagram.
“The way TML’s suggestions start is down here with plat or plan submission … as it moves along, the first thing that happens in our city, is they have a completeness review,” Looney said. “(So now) there’s a question next to that because what’s still being discussed is whether or not cities are even going to be able to have a completeness review before the application is filed.”
The thinking is there isn’t one, Looney said, which complicates matters.
“We think that the application comes in and the state says, ‘Okay you have 30 days to approve, approve with conditions or deny,’ that that needs to include any form of completeness,” Looney said. “So we’re working on a process that will work on capturing that.”
The state law also has a new requirement that states the city must issue what they call an endorsement certificate, a letter explaining what the planning commission decided and what the applicant’s next step is.
“If the planning commission approves it with conditions, then the letter that would need to go out to the applicant needs to list the conditions the planning commission approved it with,” Looney said. “And then, what happens at that point is the applicant then can respond to the planning commissions decision.”
The applicant has unlimited time tor respond, giving them time to work on any modifications. However, once an applicant resubmits the edited application, the city has 15 days only to respond.
“We’ll have 15 days to get it to whatever reviewing entity needs to review it and then we will have to either approve it, because we’ll note that the applicant addressed all the conditions the planning commission stated, or we will need to disapprove with an explanation,” Looney said.
If city staff takes a look at the application and it meets all of the conditions, staff can only look at what the conditions were the planning commission put on it.
“We can’t find anything new or different that was outside of those conditions,” Looney said. “However, if the change to their plat does impact something that was previously approved, that can be counted as well.”
If something on the application still isn’t in compliance, the city staff can send it back to the applicant, Looney explained.
“And so there can be what TML refers to as a continuous loop here until all issues are resolved,” Looney said.
Generally what takes the city staff longest in all of these reviews are the larger documents that accompany a plat application, Looney said.
“It’s the accompanying documentation, the drainage reports, the traffic impact analysis that usually — always — take the longest to review,” Looney explained.
After discussions with other nearby cities such as Seguin, Cibolo, Live Oak, Converse and Selma, New Braunfels staff is looking at a process to ensure the 30 day limit.
“What we think may be part of that is that those documents may need to be submitted before the application so they can be reviewed ahead of time,” Looney said.
The law goes into effect Sept. 1, which means the first 30-day submisison deadline for planning commission will be Oct. 7 — giving planning staff just over a month to get a new process in place.
“We’re working on a new outline of the process steps,” Looney said. “We’re having to coordinate with all the reviewing entities … We’re going to be meeting with the development community.”
The city’s platting ordinance will likely also need updating, another item the planning staff is looking into, Looney said.
“We’ll be examining that for revisions as well and perhaps even codifying more than is in the code today in regards to the process,” Looney said.
Looney said he feels confident in the planning staff’s ability to get the new process quickly in place.
“Once we started looking at it, and moved things around, the stress went away,” Looney said. “We were all in the same mind, ‘I think this will work.”
