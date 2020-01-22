Local Republicans couldn’t have been more thrilled, as they packed the Village Venue and dined on red meat issues during Monday’s forum featuring March 3 primary candidates.
Conservative themes were cited repeatedly by the more than two dozen GOP state and local primary hopefuls who stirred up the party faithful urging them to keep Comal County red.
“Comal County Republicans turned out in large numbers last night eager to hear from the candidates about their qualifications and their strategy to serve our county,” said Sue
Piner, county party chair of the event, co-hosted with the New Braunfels Republican Women. “It was very inspiring to see the voters come together in support of our willing future leaders.”
Candidates mentioning the strong economy, loathing of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, protecting gun rights, decreasing government spending and strengthening the military drew loud and sustained cheers from nearly 400 supporters.
“This president has met all of his promises,” said Steve Munisteri, former Texas party chair who also served in the Trump White House. “Never before in the history of the country have there been more job openings than job seekers than there have been under this president – and it’s happened every month since he’s been in office.”
Almost every Republican candidate on the Comal County primary ballot was represented.
“I endorse this guy,” said Sheriff Mark Reynolds while holding up a Trump flag that brought out whistles, yells and sustained applause.
Reynolds, who fought through a seven-man primary and subsequent runoff in 2016, is among a handful of county incumbents who aren’t facing a primary or general election challenge.
“I don’t interpret the law and I don’t make the law, but I enforce the law,” he said. “I will tell you, as Comal County Sheriff, if there was ever a law passed that asked me to confiscate guns, I would not enforce it.”
Congressional candidates were represented by Munisteri for U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, and Nathan McDaniel for District 21 U.S. Rep. Chip Roy. Bryan Benway spoke for incumbent District 73 state Rep. Kyle Biedermann.
Also appearing were two of three candidates vying for the GOP nod to unseat Democratic District 35 U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, and Third Court of Appeals Chief Justice Jeff Rose, who reminded that straight-ticket voting won’t be an option for the 2020 election cycle.
Unopposed candidates were under a two-minute time limit and those in contested races afforded four minutes to make their pitches — a few offered some zingers.
“I’m unopposed in the primary and general election because Democrats are scared of Comal County,” said 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer, warning GOP voters against complacency in the primary and especially the Nov. 2 general election.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb won’t have to weather a primary challenger, but he’s concerned about facing a Democratic opponent in November.
“I do have a Democratic opponent, and contrary to popular belief, there are some left in Comal County — most of them in Precinct 3,” Webb said. “I’m not asking anything of you now but come November I will. There’s a lot of talk about this precinct turning colors, and it’s not going to happen on my watch — that’s why I’ll need your support.”
Other speakers assured of terms in 2021 included Deborah Wigington (County Court at-Law No. 3), Charles Stephens (County Court at-Law No. 2), and Precinct 2 Constable Mark Cheatum. And several contested races saw incumbents spar with challengers.
“I’m the only candidate in this race that has proven I can catch ’em, clean ’em and cook ’em,” said 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip, referring to career tenures as a police officer, prosecutor and judge. But his opponent, Charles Sullivan, said county court dockets have become too crowded with cases.
“Sometimes it takes up to three years for them to go through the judicial process,” he said. “That’s too long and lengthy, and I just think it’s time for a change in the 433rd.”
Other contested county primary races feature Kristen Hoyt vs. Patrick Aten for tax assessor-collector; Richard Smith and incumbent Donna Eccleston for Precinct 1 commissioner; Christopher Braun against Charles Motz for Precinct 1 constable; and Scott Head against incumbent Craig Ackerman for Precinct 3 constable. Precinct 4 Constable Shane Rapp’s first contested re-election bid since 2004, against self-funded challenger Jerry Airola, has become snippy.
Comal County and Texas voters haven’t elected a Democrat to a major county or state position since the 1990s. Mentions of that drew cheers during Monday’s pep rally, which reinforced local support for the man in the White House.
“We look forward to another four years of President Trump’s rebuilding of a strong healthy America,” Piner said. “With job numbers at an all-time high, it means a paycheck for everyone willing and able to work.”
