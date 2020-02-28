County Health Director Cheryl Frasier on Thursday updated county commissioners on the spread of coronavirus, the deadly virus that originated in China and is now making its way across the globe — and the United States.
“The latest we’ve received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) is that it’s now not a matter of if the coronavirus will get here but when,” Fraser said. “That doesn’t mean we should panic — it means we should be prepared for its arrival.”
More and more countries are reporting cases of the virus, which has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
On Thursday, Mainland China reported 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, with 60 cases and no deaths thus far in the U.S. There were 29 cases in Texas, but none so far in Comal County.
“We are doing daily calls for updates with the (Texas) Department of Health Services,” Fraser said. “It’s a virus — and you have to do the same things you always do when preventing the flu, like washing hands, and we’ve put all of that on our website. We’ve also put links out there and tips for business owners.”
Fraser said folks should be aware of the symptoms — fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
“People with those should contact their primary care physician immediately to receive instructions and receive care,” she said. “The public heath office is working very closely with first responders, hospitals, emergency planners and school districts. Right now we’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”
Commissioners’ 20-minute session mostly addressed housekeeping items. They presented a plaque to County Auditor Jesse Rahe in recognition of the county’s latest Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018.
The Government Finance Officers Association bestows certificates annually to public entities excelling on CAFR reports. The county’s report, submitted by June 30, has received annual GFOA commendations since 1992.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
• An amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Canyon Lake Forest subdivision.
• Accepted a surety bond for construction of roads, storm water drainage and other improvements within the Park Village subdivision in Bulverde.
• Accepted 2019 racial profiling reports from the county’s four constable’s offices.
• Extended the interlocal agreement between the county and city of New Braunfels to stage joint Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day events.
• Approved certified 2019 federal Equitable Sharing agreements for the county’s criminal district attorney, sheriff and Precinct 4 constable offices.
• Approved 2019 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture reports filed by the sheriff’s office, Precinct 4 constable and fire marshal’s offices.
• Authorized Ramona Womack, purchasing director, to contract the phased archiving of county deeds, deed trust indexes, Commissioners Court minutes, probate records and plats through Kofile Inc. at a cost of $456,161; and the information technology department’s network security maintenance renewal.
• Transfers of eight surplus Glock 22 Gen4 handguns from the sheriff’s office to the Precinct 1 constable’s office.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
