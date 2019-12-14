A new, heart warming — and body warming — gesture from the Lonestar 24 Hour Emergency Room is seeking to help New Braunfels’ homeless.
The ER service is holding its inaugural blanket drive for the homeless through the end of the month, and is seeking to collect 100 new blankets for the homeless in town, said Caryn Benson, director of marketing for Lonestar 24 Hour ER.
“I was trying to come up with something to do for the holidays and started talking to folks and found out the Comal County Homeless Coalition needed more blankets,” Benson said. “I said, ‘Wow that’s great, I’d love to help gather some from the community.”
The Comal County Homeless Coalition coordinates agency services that assist in reducing homelessness and meeting the various needs of homeless populations.
The mission of the Homeless Coalition of Comal County is to ensure seamless care from homelessness prevention to housing permanency through advocacy and community service coordination.
Founded in 2005, the coalition offers a cold weather shelter during the winter months for any chronically homeless persons or families through partnerships
with churches and organizations in New Braunfels.
This year’s partnership was with the Gruene United Methodist Church.
“I’d been hearing about our homeless. People choose the same things and same groups of people to donate to, so I wanted to choose something different,” Benson said.
So far, only about 30 blankets have been collected, with 100 being this year’s goal, Benson said.
“We’d love to be able to give the coalition 100 blankets at the end of the month,” Benson said. “We welcome individual or company donations.”
Benson said she’d be glad to help interested businesses announce the drive on social media.
“We’ve already had a couple companies participate, such as Miller & Miller and the Hill Country Vein & Aesthetics Center,” Benson said.
Benson specified the blankets should be new, not used, and can range in thickness or price.
“Folks can drop the blankets off anytime at the Lonestar 24 Hour Emergency Room,” Benson said.
For more information about Lonestar 24 Hour Emergency Room, visit www.lonestar24hrer.com or call 830-627-0911. Lonestar 24 Hour Emergency Room is at 1751 Medical Way.
To learn more about the Comal County Homeless Coalition, visit comalhomeless.com/Default.aspx or call 830-214-0024.
