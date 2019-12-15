The Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake will be the site of Saturday’s fourth annual Race to the Pantry, a 5K/10K run-walk benefiting CRRC’s Food Pantry.
The event, which also features a 1-mile walk and Kids Run, begins at 8 a.m. from the CRRC Recreation Center, 125 Mabel Jones Drive in Canyon Lake.
The CRRC food pantry annually provides assistance to 6,000 people. Last year’s race, which included 136 registered participants in all events, raised $9,000.
Organizers hope to see 200 contestants for Saturday’s races, which include 10K and 5K chip-timed competitive runs on certified courses. The top male and female finishers in the 10K will be awarded $100; with second-place finishers awarded $50, and third-place receiving $25.
Last year, Mike Lowe won the male 10K in a course-record 33 minutes, 49 seconds. Christine Sprehe repeated as female 10K champion in 45:24. Jace Kaufman, 11, the top 5K male, finished in 21:17, and Jackie Riemenschneider-McCrary was the top 5K female in a time of 24:42.
Medals will be awarded to the top three 10K and 5K finishers in each age group, determined in 5-year increments between ages 10 and 80-over. There will be no age group awards for the 1-mile walk and Kids Run.
Pre-registrations and fees, accepted through midnight Thursday at www.theathleteguild.com, are $35 for the 10K events; $30 for the $5K; $15 for the 1-mile walk, and $10 for the Kids Run.
Packet pickups will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 844 Loop 337 in New Braunfels.
Race-day registration, from 6:45-7:45 a.m., is $40 for the 10K; $35 for the 5K; $18 for the 1-mile walk, and $10 for the Kids Run. Saturday’s 5K/10K events begin at 8 a.m.; followed by the 1-mile walk (8:10 a.m.) and Kids’ K (9 a.m.). For more, contact race organizer Bernie Frey at 210-863-7866.
