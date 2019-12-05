It’s already looking a lot like Christmas in Gruene, which officially welcomes the holiday season on Saturday with the 18th annual Gruene Pony Express Ride at 10 a.m. and the Gruene Town Lighting at 5 p.m.
“That day is really our big Christmas celebration,” said Crystal Kinman, Gruene Historic District marketing manager.
Hundreds of residents will line Hunter Road Saturday morning to witness the signature event of the season — the delivery of the Texas governor’s annual Christmas message to the town.
Pony Express riders from the Heritage Trail Ride Association of New Braunfels will deliver Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christmas message, annually read by Bruce Boyer, former New Braunfels mayor and 22nd District Court judge.
A temporary post office next to Gruene Outfitters will mail Christmas cards between 10 a.m. and noon, hand-canceled with commemorative stamps honoring Gruene’s 2019 Pony Express ride and Gruene Hall (sold at Cotton Eyed Joe’s).
At dusk, thousands of area residents will line streets to witness Cowboy Kringle — Gruene’s own brand of Santa Claus — arrive on horseback as holiday lights go bright on buildings and trees throughout the district.
“It brings out quite a few people,” Kinman said. “We’re planning on having some wine and beer available for purchase outside, along with some toys and popcorn and snacks. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a great way to kick off the holidays.”
Both events are among dozens scheduled during Holidays in Gruene, an annual variety of musical, culinary, artistic, cultural and family events almost daily between mid-November and New Year’s Day. Most shops are open until 9 p.m. or later, Cowboy Kringle will take photos with the kids and live acts blare from Gruene Hall. Christmas Market Days features more than 100 vendors’ uniquely crafted items and packaged Texas foods each weekend in December.
Kinman said because extra crowds are expected this weekend, free shuttles from parking lots at Rockin R River Rides will run from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more on scheduled events and ticket prices, visit gruenetexas.com/holidays.
