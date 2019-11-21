Comal Independent School District trustees will receive an updated demographics report and continue discussing a potential 2020 bond during their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
Earlier this year during a Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce transportation committee meeting, Jessica Fischer, director of transportation for Comal ISD, said the district expected to reach its peak enrollment around late September/early October.
“After the third day we were at 24,758 students and as of (the fourth day) we were about 70 away from our peak number for enrollment,” Fischer said at the September meeting.
Trustee David Drastata has said growth is driving the need for another bond in several of the more recent board meetings, and encouraged his fellow trustees in September and October’s meetings to act now in calling a bond.
“I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but had we passed Bond 2013, we would be right on target,” Drastata said.
Throughout the last two month, the Comal Forward committee has held meetings centered on the potential bond. During the October trustees meeting, three committee members spoke about what they have done over their first month of meetings.
“I’ll be presenting on updates to the potential bond during Thursday’s meeting,” said Steve Stanford, Comal ISD executive communications director.
Trustees will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels.
The board will also:
• Hear a quarterly investment report
• Hear presentations on maximizing academic performance and career readiness
• Consider approval on financial statement and expenditures
• Consider approval on budget amendments
• Consider approval of the District Improvement Plan and Campus Improvement Plan
• Receive a donation from Hoffman Lane ES PTA
• And consider approval on votes for the appraisal district boards
