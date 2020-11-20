Mia Speck, 4, admires the holiday lights during the downtown tree lighting at the Main Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The event was planned to take place virtually, but many showed up in person to see the lights. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Casey and Crew Martin stop in front of the Comal County Courthouse to view the lights during the downtown tree lighting at the Main Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The event was planned to take place virtually, but many showed up in person to see the lights. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Spectators gather to view the downtown tree lighting at the Main Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The event was planned to take place virtually, but many showed up in person to see the lights. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Olivia Patino, 1, looks at the lights hanging above her during the downtown tree lighting at the Main Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The event was planned to take place virtually, but many showed up in person to see the lights. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Mia Speck, 4, admires the holiday lights during the downtown tree lighting at the Main Plaza on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The event was planned to take place virtually, but many showed up in person to see the lights. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Elyh Scheutz, 5, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas after taking a socially distanced photo outside City Hall on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
